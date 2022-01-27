Nigeria Blood Service Commission cry out say blood spoil for bank afta Abuja electricity distribution company cut dia light

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Blood Service Commission (NBSC) don cry out say shortage of 'safe' blood fit hit di kontri in di coming days and pipo wey dey sick for hospital wey need blood transfusion no go see beta blood to buy afta di Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) cut light for di Commission Headquarters on Friday.

NBSC say dis light wey dem cut don spoil more dan 500 Units of blood wey pipo voluntarily donate.

Tok-tok pesin for di Nigeria Blood service Commission Haruna Abdullahi for statement wey dem release say e dey shocking for AEDC to cut dia light on Friday, 21st January afta dem just pay dia outstanding bill on 29th December 2021.

"Di decision of di company to cut our light suddenly on January 21st 2022 na sometin wey wow us and dey in total disregard for civility especially for a sector wey dey sensitive like di Blood Commission. Why dem go cut our light even wen we no get history of defaulting."

Di mandatory disconnection notice of 90 days wey di Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission provide nko?" E ask.

Di Commission sama accuse for AEDC head say dem neva give dem prepaid metre since wey dem apply for am.

"Up till 22nd December 2021 di NBSC don make plenti request directly through electronic means make dem cone install prepaid metre for di Headquarters but di company adamantly refuse to come install prepaid metre wey we don dey request for repeatedly for more dan two years now.

How manage di bill of di Commission increase from 350 Thousand Naira to 750 Thousand Naira within one year, wen we dey use di same equipment and consumption, even with alternative power sources like solar inverter and generators." Di commission ask.

Dem also add say di over 500 units of blood wey don spoil sake of say dem cut dia light don turn to waste becos e dey unsafe to use.

AEDC response

Tok-tok pesin for di Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Oyebode Fadipe say evritin wey NBSC tok no dey true.

"We no disconnect dem suddenly, we serve dem bill on January 6, 2022, and for di bill e say pay on or before January 17, 2022. We no cut dia light until January 19, 2022 we even give dem two extra days." E tok.

E explain to BBC Pidgin say NBSC no dey entitled to di 90 days notice wey dem tok about.

"Dem no dey entitled to dat 90 days notice sake of say di bill no dey disputed, di 90 days na for pipo wey get disputed bill so dat dem go use dat 90 days find out wia di problem come from come do account reconciliation to resolve am." E tok.

E also add say wetin dem tok about prepaid metre say AEDC no gree give dem for over two years wey dem dey request no dey korect.

"We no refuse to give dem metre, di Nigeria Blood Service Commission na Maximum Demand Customer, no maximum demand customer for our network dey use prepaid metre sake of di high voltage of electricity consumption dem dey use. As I dey tok to you now dem get metre, di metre no be prepaid becos dia class of customers no dey use prepaid metre."

Mr Oyebode add say di NBSC no go dey handle dat kind of sensitive national assignment wey need light and dem go dey treat di company wey dey give dem light anyhow.

"How dem go allow 500 units of blood to spoil like dat, I no believe dat tok dis na just balckmail, I assure you say NBSC dey too matured to take dat kain risk, dat blood wey no dey easy to get especially B- Negative wey dey scarcewell well, dem go allow dat kain blood to spoil? e ask.

Di mata be say dem dey owe dat na di truth." Oyebode tok.

Wetin be di Blood Service Commission

Di Nigeria Blood Service Commission na im dey coordinate di voluntary donation of blood for di kontri.

Dem dey also collect and distribute di blood for Nigerians to get am easily.

Dem dey also preserve dis blood dem for store to make sure say e dey safe.

Na for di blood bank dem dey save all di blood dem wey pipo dey donate.