IELTS: Nigerians dey sign petition to scrap English language test

Almost 50,000 pipo don sign petition wey dey call for end to one compulsory English language tests wey Nigerians dey write before dem go abroad.

Na Nigerians sign di petition wey dem say compulsory writing of di test dey unfair.

Majority of di petitioners na young pipo wey dey discuss di International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

IELTS na test of English-language proficiency for non-native English-language speakers wey British Council dey manage.

But di petitioners argue say since English na Nigeria official language, Nigerians no suppose dey write di test by force.

Many pipo wey sign di petition feel say di managers of di test dey use am make money.

Na Ebenezar Wikina, one open-source advocate drop tweet say di UK home office just respond to am three months afta e write dem.

