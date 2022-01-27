IELTS: Nigerians dey sign petition to scrap English language test
Almost 50,000 pipo don sign petition wey dey call for end to one compulsory English language tests wey Nigerians dey write before dem go abroad.
Na Nigerians sign di petition wey dem say compulsory writing of di test dey unfair.
Majority of di petitioners na young pipo wey dey discuss di International English Language Testing System (IELTS).
IELTS na test of English-language proficiency for non-native English-language speakers wey British Council dey manage.
But di petitioners argue say since English na Nigeria official language, Nigerians no suppose dey write di test by force.
Many pipo wey sign di petition feel say di managers of di test dey use am make money.
Na Ebenezar Wikina, one open-source advocate drop tweet say di UK home office just respond to am three months afta e write dem.
Oda informate about IELTS
Some oda informate about di test na say;
- Di test cost N100,000 ($200) and e dey last for only two years.
- Afta two years e go expire.
- Di test dey compulsory for pipo wey wan go study abroad - UK, parts of Europe and US.
- Thousands of pipo dey apply to write di test.
- Centres dey across Nigeria wia pipo dey go write di test.