Ghana National Insurance Commission ask public to disregard report of mandatory ‘Akwaaba’ policy for international travellers

27 January 2022, 11:46 WAT New Informate 13 minutes wey don pass

Ghana National Insurance Commission don deny say dema introduce one mandatory "Akwaaba Insurance" cover for all international travellers wey dey arrive di kontri.

Dem issue dis disclaimer after initial reports emerge say de Akwaaba Insurance go take off by end of first quarter of 2022.

Initial claims be say three Ghanaian insurance companies, GLICO Insurance, Enterprise Insurance den State Insurance Company PLC go lead de rollout of de new policy.

But dis according to de NIC be false.

"E come our notice say National Insurance Commission (NIC) say publication on de above-mentioned product which be mandatory for all international travellers who dey arrive in Ghana effective end of first quarter 2022 dey circulate."

"De NIC wan advise de general public say dis "Akwaaba Insurance" no be approved by de Commission and so make people disregard any publication to that effect" de NIC talk in dema statement

