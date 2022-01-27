UAE resume flight to Nigeria: UAE lift flight ban on Nigeria, South Africa and 10 African kontris

Di United Arabs Emirates don announce say dem go lift di suspension on all entry and transit passenger flights from 12 African countries, from Saturday, January 29.

UAE bin suspend flights from many destinations for Africa afta di emergence of di Omicron variant.

Lifting of di ban on inbound flights from dis 12 African nations mean say travel go soon open for those coming from or wey don be in dis destinations in di last 14 days.

Passengers from dis kontris now fit enta di UAE :

Nigeria,

Kenya,

Tanzania,

Ethiopia,

Republic of the Congo,

Republic of South Africa,

Botswana,

Eswatini,

Lesotho,

Mozambique,

Namibia and

Zimbabwe

Dis move dey come barely 48 hours afta Kenya lift di ban on all inbound and transit passenger flights from di UAE.

Di East African kontri bin impose di ban on 10th of January in response to UAE decision to suspend passenger flights from Kenya last December.

Meanwhile passengers from all dis 12 kontris go need to test will for Covid-19 three times before dem go fit enta into di UAE.

First, dem go obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, then get negative rapid-PCR test for di departure airport and thirdly undergo another rapid PCR wen dem land for UAE.

For one official tweet, di UAE National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority say e go need update procedures for passengers wey dey enta di kontri from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Wetin be di entry rule for travellers wey dey enta UAE from dis African kontris?

Travellers wey dey fly to di UAE from any of dis 12 African destinations go need to take a PCR test no more than 48 hours before departure. Dis test must be from approved laboratory, di list don already dey for Emirates airline's website.

Travellers go need take rapid PCR test again for dia departure airport.

All arriving travellers go take another test on arrival for di UAE, and must self-quarantine until dem receive di result. Children under 12 years old dey exempted from testing.

When flights to di UAE go resume from these African kontris?

Authorities don reach out to several airlines for information on wen dia flights from Africa go resume.

Both Emirates and Etihad representatives confam am say dem dey wait further information on the restart of flights from di 12 countries from wia travel go soon dey allowed to di UAE.

Flydubai has announced dem go resume flights to Ethiopia from Sunday, and to Tanzania and Zanzibar for February.