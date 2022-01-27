Andre and Jordan Ayew: 'Ayew brothers still dey committed to Black Stars, dem no quit' - Spokesperson

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Andre and Jordan Ayew miss Ghana's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win for Congo Brazzaville

Claims say Ayew brothers quit de Black Stars be false, dis be according to information from dia spokesperson.

Reports wey start dey trickle in on Thursday suggest say de duo no go play give de Black Stars again.

But according to Spokesperson, Fiifi Tackie, "Andre den Jordan Ayew dey still remain committed to de Black Stars like before-before."

Inside post wey he share on Twitter, Mr Tackie explain say he talk get off de phone with them after news start dey spread say dem quit de national team.

He talk say based on dia conversation, "dem go continue to rep de Black Stars jersey den represent Ghana, give de team dia very best on den off de pitch, as always."

Spokesperson for de Ayew brothers clear de air on de wild claims wey start dey spread.

Mixed Reactions from fans after AFCON

De rumors say de brothers quit Black Stars receive mixed reactions from some who welcome de decision and others who feel say de Black Stars dey need de two strikers.

Dis mixed reactions dey follow from de poor showing by de Black Stars during de AFCON2021 games where Ghana no fit proceed from de group stages.

Some try blame de coach, others blame de Ayew brothers, fans blame GFA den tins.

De Ghana Football Association (GFA) eventually sack Coach Milovan Rajevac over poor performance during de AFCON2021 tournament.

Who be de Ayew Brothers?

Dede and Jordan Ayew be two sons of footballer, Abedi Ayew Pele who gain legendary status for Black Stars during en playing days.

Both of en sons dey lead de striking force for de Ghana Black Stars.

Both players move from de French League into de English Premiership where Dede Ayew play for Swansea City, whilst Jordan play for Crystal Palace.