Helicopter Crash in Nigeria?: Police say no 'helicopter crash for Bauchi'

12 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Police helicopter on patrol during di governorship election for Anambra state, 2021

Nigerian authorities say dem dey investigate one police helicopter accident for Bauchi Airport for northeast Nigeria.

Di helicopter wey take off from Abuja on Wednesday bin dey involved for "controlled safe landing" for di Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport on di evening of di same day, according to police.

Nobody die for di accident but some pipo carry wound, di Accident Investigation Bureau tok.

"Di accident occur on 26th January, 2022 around 7:30pm (Local Time) for Bauchi Airport.

"Di NPF helicopter bin depart Abuja around 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six pipo on board and e maintain 5,500ft," Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager Public Affairs of AIB tok for statement.

Additionally, di police tok say di helicopter land wit "minor damage for di rear rotor" due to obstacle wey bin dey di landing area

Over di last year, Nigeria don witness some security aircraft crash including one wey happun for Kaduna wey kill all eleven military officers on board including di kontri arny chief, General Attahiru Ibrahim for May 2021.

AIB dey look for informate about di crash

Na di Nigerian Police Force dey operate di Bell 429 helicopter wit Registration Marks 5N-MDA wey crash.

Foto of di crash no dey in circulation.

But Oketunbi for statement say na di Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (Nama) notify di bureau about di accident.

"Di investigating agency, AIB-N need and hereby dey beg for your assistance.