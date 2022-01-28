Biodun Oyebanji, Bisi Kolawole - Meet di APC and PDP govnorship candidates for di 2022 Ekiti state governorship election

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Ekiti PDP and APC govnorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole and Biodun Oyebanji

Ahead of di June 18 2022 Ekiti state governorship election, political parties for Nigeria don begin dey conduct primaries to elect candidates wey go represent dia party for di election.

Di two major political parties for Nigeria, di All Progressives Congress and di Peoples Democratic Party PDP don already do dia primaries and candidates don emerge.

For di ruling APC party, Biodun Oyebanji wey be former secretary to di state goment defeat oda aspirants to win di primary election wey hold on Thursday, 27 January.

Di Jigawa state govnor wey be di chairman of di primary election committee Mohammed Badaru announce di result.

E resign as di secretary to di state goment on December 7, 2021 to join di govnorship race.

Meanwhile for di camp of di opposition party, PDP, Bisi Kolawole emerge as di candidate of di Ekiti govnorship election.

Kolawole wey be di former Ekiti state PDP chairman beat Segun Oni, one former Ekiti governor and Kolapo Olusola, former deputy governor to emerge as di party governorship candidate.

Before di election, Kolawole resign im position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest for di governorship seat.

Profile of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji

Wia dis foto come from, @@biodunaoyebanji/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Ekiti APC govnorship candidate Biodun Oyebanji

Di Ekiti state born politician don tey for politics. E join public service for im 20's as di secretary to di committee wey dem set up for di creation of Ekiti state for 1994.

Oyebanji na former university lecturer before e join politics.

E bin serve as special assistant on legislative matters to di first governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, before e later become im Chief of Staff.

For di first term of di current governor, Kayode Fayemi, Oyebanji serve as di director-general, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery; Commissioner of Integration and Inter-governmental Relations; and Fayemi later appoint am as Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning.

E don hold oda political offices for di state and e resign as di secretary to di state goment on December 7, 2021 to join di govnorship race.

Dem born di APC governorship candidate for December 21, 1967. E get Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Political Science from di Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) for 1989. Masters' Degree in Political Science (International Relations & Strategic Studies) for di University of Ibadan.

Oyebanji dey married to Prof. (Mrs) Oyebanji, wey be associate professor for di University of Ibadan.

Bisi Kolawole Profile

Wia dis foto come from, BISI KOLAWOLE/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, PDP govnorship candidate Bisi Kolawole

Bisi Kolawole na from Efon Alaaye for Ekiti Central Senatorial District. Dem born am for 20 September.

Kolawole bin resign im position as Ekiti PDP chairman for September 2021 to join di race for di Ekiti governorship seat.

E be former lawmaker wey represent Efon constituency for di state House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011 and also serve as commissioner of environment under di administration of di former Ekiti govnor, Ayodele Fayose between 2015 and 2018.

Di politician get Higher National Diploma for Graphics Design from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and Post Graduate Diploma and Master's Degree for Public Administration from di University of Ado-Ekiti UNAD wey dey known now as Ekiti State University.