Jaruma: Court grant Hauwa Saidu bail afta four days in prison

28 January 2022, 11:31 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Jaruma for court

Upper Area court for Zuba don grant popular aphrodisiac (kayamata) seller Hauwa Saidu wey pipo sabi as Jaruma bail.

Presiding Judge for di mata Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jibril bin say di charge against Jaruma dey bailable but eno dey ordinary.

As part of her bail condition, Jaruma must present one surety wey dey on grade level 12 wey dey work for FCT, Abuja.

Di judge also warn all parties involved for di case say make dem no engage in any predictable act.

Jaruma dey face accuse of four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, publishing falsehood to incite di public to hate against Prince Ned Nwoko, husband to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Di police bin charge Jaruma to di FCT Upper Court wia dem remand am for Suleja prison.

Jaruma bin plead not guilty to di charges and im lawyer apply for bail which di judge adjourn to Friday, 28, January, 2022 to hear di application.

Jaruma bin spend four days for prison.