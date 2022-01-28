Jaruma: Court grant Hauwa Saidu bail afta four days in prison
Upper Area court for Zuba don grant popular aphrodisiac (kayamata) seller Hauwa Saidu wey pipo sabi as Jaruma bail.
Presiding Judge for di mata Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jibril bin say di charge against Jaruma dey bailable but eno dey ordinary.
As part of her bail condition, Jaruma must present one surety wey dey on grade level 12 wey dey work for FCT, Abuja.
Di judge also warn all parties involved for di case say make dem no engage in any predictable act.
Jaruma dey face accuse of four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, publishing falsehood to incite di public to hate against Prince Ned Nwoko, husband to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.
Di police bin charge Jaruma to di FCT Upper Court wia dem remand am for Suleja prison.
Jaruma bin plead not guilty to di charges and im lawyer apply for bail which di judge adjourn to Friday, 28, January, 2022 to hear di application.
Jaruma bin spend four days for prison.
Our eye dey dis tori and we go dey update am as we get info.
Regina Daniels and Jaruma Kayamata: Ned Nwoko wife end relationship wit sex therapist
Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels don wash hand comot from any business or association wey relate to Jaruma.