Pastor David Ibiyeomie lay curse on yahoo boys, condemn dia activities

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Salvation Ministries

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries don lay curse on pipo wey dey involve for scam, AKA yahoo-yahoo.

Di popular televangelist say internet fraud wey Nigerians know as 'yahoo-yahoo' na stealing wey don lead to di death of many pipo.

Internet scam na one of di financial crimes wey Nigeria anti-corruption agency, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dey battle - court for di kontri and abroad don convict many pipo sake of dis crime.

Ibiyeomie wey dey outspoken for dis kain mata dem lay di curse during one of im sermon for im yearly programme for Port Harcourt, South south Nigeria.

Di pastor also curse police officers wey dey release internet scammers wey dem catch.

Wetin Ibiyeomie tok

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/SM Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries

Di curse pastor Ibiyeomie lay yahoo boys don begin trend for social media.

For di video wey don go viral di televangelist wonder why pipo dey see internet fraud as normal tin - "e no get anoda name wey we fit call am, yahoo na tiff-tiff," e tok.

According Ibiyeomie "Make I tell una, these yahoo boys. Make una Stop! I be man of God. Una dey kill pipo everi day.

"Wen you 'yahoo' pesin na stealing be dat. Most pipo all dia retirement benefits, una go collect am and di pesin go die.

"I curse you in di name of Jesus.

"E dey demonic. Na satanic way of getting money. Which kain money be dat

"You go scam pesin go buy car. Wat nonsense. You go get accident wit dat car."

Di pastor also tackle police on top how dem dey handle cases wey involve internet scam, "If you take bribes from yahoo boys, dat money go kill you.

"Dem tiff from pesin wey die and una go come collect money to release dem. You and your family go die wit di money."

Pastor David Ibiyeomie Biography

Wia dis foto come from, Salvation Ministries

Pastor David Ibiyeomie na Nigerian pastor, televangelist, author, and educationist.

Na im be di founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries wey di headquarter dey Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Im na 59 year old man from Bolo Town, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.