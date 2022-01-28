How to lodge complaints against bank, financial institutions plus your rights as a bank customer for Nigeria

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @cenbank/CBN Twitter

Di Central Bank of Nigeria don release guidelines on how Nigerians fit lodge complain against financial institutions wey di apex bank dey regulate.

For inside statement dem drop for dia Twitter handle, CBN say kontri pipo fit lodge any complain dem get against Commercial banks, Microfinance Banks, Primary Mortgage Institutions and Discount Houses wey dem dey in charge of.

Di Apex Bank say for 2011 dem issue circular give all banks to expand dia existing ATM Help Desk to handle all types of consumer complaints.

See some of di guidelines.

How to lodge complain against financial institutions

Contact your institution first

If you get any complain against your bank, di first tin you MUST first do na to report di complaint for di bank or di branch di issue start from. Give dem at least two weeks to resolve di issues.

Contact Consumer Protection Department of di CBN

If afta three days, di bank no acknowledge say dem receive your complaints or dem fail to resolve di issues within di timelines wey di Consumer Protection Regulation give, you get di right to report di issue to di Director of Consumer Protection Department for CBN.

Contact of di Contact Protection Department

You fit contact di CPD through email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng or write letter of complaint to di Director, Consumer Protection Department go CBN Headquarters of any CBN branch for di kontri.

Di apex bank also say bank customers get certain rights and duties wey dey guaranteed by law, regulations and conventions

Wetin be your rights as a bank customer

Di right to dey informed: As a bank customer, you get right to disclosure of information from your bank on products and services wey di bank dey offer. Di information dem provide must dey complete, relevant and truthful.

Di right to choose: You get right to select from di range of products and services wey dey available by your bank at competitive prices. Dis one mean say as a customer, you fit, at all times, decide on di product or service you wan accept/purchase and di ones you wan reject. E dey wrong for a bank to restrict your choices or force you to accept/purchase products or services wey you no want. If you no dey satisfied wit your bank service delivery on any product or service, you get di right to end di contract or even di banking relationship provided you don settle all outstanding commitments.

Di right to safety: You get di right to dey reasonably protected from accidents wen you dey di premises of your bank. You also get right to dey protected from negative effects of pollution of any kind whether di one wey dey come from your bank operations or from oda sources. Your bank get responsibility to ensure say your safety and wellbeing dey adequately guaranteed wen you dey di premises of your bank.

Di Right to privacy and confidentiality: As a bank customer, your bank no get right to release your account information to third party. Your bank must always protect your information from unauthorised access by a third party.

Di Right to redress: A bank must provide im customers redress mechanism to express dia displeasure or grievance. Di mechanism must dey free, accessible, transparent, timely and convenient. You get right to better complaints system, wia you fit lodge complaints against your bank.

Di right to equality: E dey wrong for any bank to do eye service or treat one customer better pass anoda regardless of dia financial standing/deposit balance, physical ability, age, gender ,ethnicity, or creed.

Di right to free monthly statement of account: Di provision of di Revised Guide to Bank Charges na say banks dey required to provide dia customers free statement of account on monthly basis. Dis one mean say you get right to get your monthly statement of account from your bank free of charge.

Wia dis foto come from, @cenbank/CBN Twitter

Wetin be CBN?

Di mandate of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) na di overall control and administration of di monetary and financial sector policies of di Federal Goment.

Di CBN Act of 2007 of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, amended, na im give di bank dat power.