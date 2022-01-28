Chris Brown: Woman sue Chris Brown for $20m on allegation say im drug and rape her

One woman don sue American singer, Chris Brown for $20m for allegedly drugging and raping her on one yacht for Miami, Florida.

According to reports from tori pipo, Rolling Stone di lawsuit claim say di assault happun for 2020 on December 30 near rapper, P Diddy home for Miami Star Island.

Di alleged victim claim say she bin dey one yacht for di area wen Chris Brown offer her drink.

Di lawsuit allege say she den experience "one sudden, unexplained change in consciousness" afta Brown fill her drink for di second time, wey come make her to feel "physically unstable."

Afta dis, di woman claim say Brown lead am to one bedroom where e close di door and refuse to allow her to leave.

Di complain go on to allege say Brown undress and raped her, and afta e do finish to pour inside her, Brown announce say "e don finish".

Di claim add say Brown demand make di woman take one emergency contraceptive di following day.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown don post one message for im Instagram stories wey look like im dey respond to di claim;

"I hope una dey see dis pattern of lying whenever I wan release music or project, dem go try to pull some real bull***."

Brown bin dey plan to release im 10th album, Breezy, later dis year. E bin tok say e want di music to "tok to women soul".

Di woman lawyer tell tori pipo Rolling Stone say; " Dem want to make sure say dem hold all parties accountable so dat dem fit stop dis kain behaviour patapata from di society."

Chris Brown don bin get some legal troubles since court convict of felony assault on im girlfriend, Rihanna, back then for 2009.

Dat time dem sentence Brown to five years probation and 180 days of community labour and need to attend domestic violence counselling programme for one year.

Also for 2017, Brown ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran win restraining order against Brown afta she allege say e "tell few pipo say e go kill me" and say e go "take me out" and "shoot me", according to Tran.