Dowen College give reason why founder and board members retire

Authorities for Dowen college Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos don confirm say di founder and board of govnors of di school don decide to retire.

Dis announcement from di school dey come few months afta di death of one of dia students, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr wey cause plenti tok-tok within and outside di southwestern Nigerian state.

For statement di school say dem don decide to review dia policies, safeguarding processes and administration to help rebuild confidence in pipo.

Dem say dem go bring in external consultants wey go work wit di school management to run di school for some months to ensure best practices.

"...Di founding members of di Board of Governors including di Founder and Chairman of di Board, Dr O. Olumide Philips (PhD, FNSE, FNSChe, FAEng) wey don work tirelessly over di years to develop outstanding children both for inside and outside of di school don chose to retire and pass di baton of change to new generation of seasoned professionals wey go run with di vision, leadership, passion, commitment and values wey dem don work hard to establish."

"Dis go also help communication and values and effectiveness with di Parents Teachers Forum. "

"Dia good work no dey allowed to go in vain and dem dey serious to make sure say Dowen College stand shoulder with di best school both in and out of di kontri," na so di school tok.

12 years Sylvester Oromoni Jnr die few days after dem discharge am from Dowen college clinic sake of ill health.

Im family bin allege say fellow students bin bully Sylvester and dem beat am sake of say e no gree join cult.

Im death cos plenti kasala around Lagos, pipo enta streets to protest against di school sake of how di pikin take die.

Authorities for Lagos bin don rule say di pikin die of natural causes and no be true say pipo manhandle di boy. Dem say dem base dia decision on autopsy report wey dem conduct on di body of di Sylvester.

Meanwhile coroner inquest still dey go on for Epe Lagos to determine who get hand for di death of Sylvester.