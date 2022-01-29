Davido and Wizkid hug, Sammie Okposo apologize - see wetin Nigerian celebrities serve fans for January

Wia dis foto come from, Jaruma, Davido, Wizkid, Sammie Okposo, Mercy Aigbe

Di year 2022 just dey start but plenti drama don already dey happun from every angle so tey pipo dey imagine if na September Pro Max be dis sake of many tins wey occur for last year September.

As September 2021 dey full of drama, pipo begin ask whether "September na your mate?"

Well, dis na January 2022 and a lot don happun already, BBC Pidgin don bring some of dem come your domot.

Wizkid and Davido 'settle differences'

Many pipo no believe dia eyes wen two Nigerian mega superstars Wizkid and Davido appear for one video wey show dem dey hug each oda for one nightclub recently.

Wizkid FC and 30BG fans as dia fanbase dey known as, no dey take eye see each oda sake of say dem no dey agree on who be di best among di two musicians.

But Wizkid and Davido surprise dia fans wen dem hug each oda tightly for several seconds and di video sweet di belle of many Nigerians.

For inside di video wey bin go viral on social media, di two artistes tok to each oda as dem hug tightly like friends wey don miss each oda.

Dis come make some social media happy as dem say di two mega superstars don "finally put dia differences behind dem" and tok say 2022 go good for di entertainment industry.

Mercy Aigbe new boo

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe show di world say love na sweet tin as she flaunt her new bobo Kazim Adeoti on social media as di man celebrate im birthday.

No be say she only flaunt di man, di actress describe herself, for one of her post on top her verified Instagram page as Hajia Kazim Adeoti.

She also describe Kazim as her king, her boo, her bestie and gist partner. Di actress also tok about 'honeymoon'.

As pipo begin congratulate di actress ontop social media, odas accuse her say she marry her ex-husband Lanre Gentry friend wey get wife.

Mercy no send all di backlash on social media as she continue to dey post herself and her new bobo.

For one TV programme, Your View on TVC, di actress clear di air and tok say her new husband and her former husband no be friends as pipo dey claim.

Sammie Okposo

Wia dis foto come from, Sammie Okposo

Nigerian gospel artiste Sammie Okposo shake social media on 25 January, wen im enta Instagram to apologise to im wife Ozioma say e dey intimate wit anoda woman during im last trip to America.

Okposo tok say im know say wetin e do no dey appropriate as a married man and a minister of di gospel.

E tell im wife say "im dey ashamed and regret im actions wey don cause Ozioma plenti pain."

Many pipo begin chook mouth for di mata and as many dey vex for di gospel singer, oda pipo ask God to forgive am sake of say nobodi dey perfect.

Di latest on di gospel singer na say im don deactivate im Instagram account.

Toyo Baby drama wit her former spiritual fada

Wia dis foto come from, Juliana Olayode and Pastor Timilehin Adigun

Juliana Olayode wey many pipo know as Toyo Baby bin make pipo tok ontop social media after she accuse her former spiritual father and manager Pastor Timilehin Adigun say e dey withhold her Facebook account password.

Toyo Baby wey tell di pastor to leave her alone also accuse am say e manipulate and sexually abuse her sister.

Pastor Adigun don deny say e dey hold di actress password and tell am say make she go look for di book where she write her password put.

Pastor Adigun na di head pastor of The Haven of Love Church and di coordinator of MINE Teenage Ministry.

Court grant Jaruma bail afta arrest

Wia dis foto come from, Jaruma_Empire/Instagram

On 28 January, one Upper Area court for Zuba grant popular aphrodisiac (kayamata) seller Hauwa Saidu wey pipo sabi as Jaruma bail.

Jaruma dey face accuse of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, publishing falsehood to incite di public to hate against Prince Ned Nwoko, husband to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Nigerian police bin charge Jaruma to di Federal Capital Territory Upper Court wia dem remand her for Suleja prison.