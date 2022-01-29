Police arrest three boys wey allegedly kill dia friend lover for money ritual.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police

Police for Ogun state, for Nigeria southwest don arrest three young boys for allegedly killing di girlfriend of dia friend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.

Police say dem arrest dem for di early hours of Saturday 29th of January 2022 afta di Adatan divisional headquarters receive one information from di head of di community security guard.

Di informate wey di Adatan divisional headquarters receive be say di suspect dey burn something wey dey suspected to be human head inside one local pot.

Afta dem get dis informate, di DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly lead im detectives go di scene, wia dem arrest di three suspects.

Police say di fourth suspect wey happun to be di boyfriend of di girl wey dem kill, escape.

Crimes wey dey related to alleged ritual killing and kidnap for ransom don dey on di rise for Nigeria according to police.

Afta plenti questions from police, di arrested suspects come later confess say wetin dem dey burn inside di local pot na di head of di girlfriend of dia friend wey escape.

Di police claim say di boys confess say na di boyfriend, deceive di girl wey dem identify as Rofiat come wia four of dem for take kill her.

Afta dat, dem come cut off her head and pack di remaining of her body for one sack, and dump am inside one old building.

Di suspects lead policemen to di building, wia dem keep di remaining parts of di body, den police come come deposit am for general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Police also recover di short cutlass and one knife wey di suspects use take cut off di head of di victim.

Meanwhile, di commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, wey described di action of di suspects as height of callousness, don order make dem find di boyfriend of di victim by name Soliu wey escape.