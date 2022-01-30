Peru: How Ed Sheeran reach out to Fireboy DML to record remix of global hit

By Steve Holden

Newsbeat music reporter

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @tomm_34

Wen dem tell Fireboy DML to check im DMs, im bin need to dey convinced say Ed Sheeran message bin dey real.

Ed bin don send di Nigerian singer note wia im say im be fan and want collaborate on remix of im Afrobeats hit, Peru.

"Im bin don listen to di song for weeks," Fireboy tell Radio 1 Newsbeat, from im studio for Lagos, Nigeria.

"Not only say im bin don hear di song, but im bin don already record verse for am too."

'Everytin you do na for di culture'

Di 25-year-old dey aware of critics wey say becos im feature big name on di track e go dilute di song origin.

"Pipo bin dey tok say Peru don already dey big. E already dey good enough without him," Fireboy tok.

But im say di "only tin" on im mind when e involve Ed Sheeran wit di remix na how e go dey" amazing for Afrobeats."

"Na di selfless mind-set wey come wit being Afrobeats artist. Everitin you do na for di culture."

For di song, Ed sing a couple of lines for Yoruba, language wey millions of pipo across West Africa, especially south western Nigeria dey speak.

"Im do great," Fireboy wey im real name na Adedamola Adefolahan tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwaseye Olusa Wetin we call dis foto, Fireboy DML don dey build im profile ever since di release of im debut album for 2019

Fast-forward, and now di Peru remix only dey behind We Don't Talk About Bruno, from Disney movie Encanto for di top of UK Official Singles Chart .

"E go dey amazing for di whole Afrobeats genre if e get to number one," im tok.

Di remix wit Ed Sheeran drop late last year, but Peru bin don already become Fireboy biggest streaming hit to date and e spend four weeks for di top of di Official Afrobeats Chart.

Meeting wit Ed bin dey 'natural'

Anybody wey dey look for any hidden or deep meaning to di track go dey disappointed. As di song lyrics tell us say, Fireboy perform am spontaneously afta im arrive from Miami.

Di singer wey dey signed to Olamide YBNL record label say im no overthink di song and record am as freestyle during studio session wey im no plan last July.

"I bin know say I get very beautiful, catchy song and wen you get catchy hook for Afrobeats, you literally don get hit already .

Just before Christmas, Fireboy meet Ed Sheeran face to face for di first time to record di video for New York.

"Di atmosphere bin dey great," im tok. "I don listen to am for more than 10years now and na im be di pesin wey make me love di acoustic guitar."

'Blind devotion' to music

Fireboy don dey make music since im be pikin child but di "spark" only ignite wen bin dey second year for university.

"From dat point on I become blind to everitin else, including school and relationships. Music go give you blind devotion and obsession."

Wit di success of Peru, Fireboy say im no want get "too many big dreams and aspirations."

"Na like dat you go set yourself up for undue pressure."

But 2022 already look like busy year wit US and UK tours, im third album and festival appearances, wey im don hint say fit involve im new friend Ed.