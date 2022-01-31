Cheslie Kryst death: 30-year-old Miss USA 2019 die, family mourn

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share di passing of our beloved Cheslie," na so di family of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst tok for inside statement as dem confam reports of her death.

Authorities say Kryst,30 die on Sunday for New York City around 7:15 a.m. local time, di New York Post report.

According to police, dem find Kryst body at approximately 7 a.m. same day for di front of di high-rise Orion building.

Tori be say Kryst bin dey live on di ninth floor for di Orion building and di last time dem see her na ontop di 29th-floor terrace.

Her family don ask for privacy at dis time.

"Her great light na one wey inspire others around di world wit her beauty and strength, she care, she love, she laugh and she shine.

"Cheslie embody love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney wey dey fight for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we sabi say her impact go live on." Kryst family tok for inside statement.

EXTRA TV wia she bin dey work before her death say Cheslie no be just vital part of dia show, she be beloved part of our "Extra" family and touch di entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.

Before her death, Kryst, na lawyer, wey dem crown Miss USA as Miss North Carolina for May 2019.

She and three other women — Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) — become di first group of Black women to hold di titles inside one single year.

Cheslie last Instagram post don also full wit comment as fans mourn.

