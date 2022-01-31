Ifeyinwa Nasiah Okoye: Physically challenged woman wey be senior magistrate for Anambra State tok her experience

Wen she bin dey two years, doctors diagnose Madam Ifeyinwa Nasiah Okoye wit condition wey dem call Sciatic Nerve Injury.

She bin come down wit di condition wen one Nurse make mistake give am wrong injection. Dis one later cause severe malformation of her limbs.

"My mama say I bin get malaria and dem carry me go hospital for treatment. Na on my last day of treatment wey one Nurse chook me injection, my mama say na immediately I fall for ground."

Now, Barrister Ifeyinwa na senior magistrate for Anambra State judiciary and she say she be di first physically challenged pesin wey di state go swear in as chief magistrate.

Before she become lawyer, Ifeyinwa bin don first study Sociology for school for four years, den she decide to pursue career for law because she say dis na wetin she don always wan do.

"Di day wen dem swear me in as chief magistrate, my belle sweet me well-well," Ifeyinwa tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Ifeyinwa Nasiah Okoye

"Right from wen I dey small, I don already make up my mind as I wan be."

"I don always wan be voice for pipo wey dey like me and so many oda pipo," she tok.

Ifenyinwa say pipo wey come her court see say pesin wey wan decide dia case dey physically challenged dey use some kain eye look am.

"I no say many of dem get sometin for mind wey dem wan tok but dem no go fit tok am out considering who dem wan tok to.

"From wetin she dey see for dia faces, some dey dey surprised, like wow dem dey admire me.

"If some of dem sabi pesin wey my condition or wey dey able but dey siddon for house, dem fit reach out tell dem say if you see di woman wey dey preside over our case."

How she dey conquer stigma

Di mama of three say she bin don make up her mind say she no go allow anybody look down on her.

Sake of her legs, Ifenyinwa say she don face plenti criticism from pipo.

One time for her life she say di man wey she bin wan marry no show up on her wedding sake of im say she get 'bad leg'.

"Dem dey stigmatise me, say I no be like dem. Some dey feel say dem do me favour to dey tok to me.

From di training wey Ifeyinwa say she get from her papa, she no dey like pity.

"I get pipo wey be say any little thing dem go tell me say, di reason I dey keep quiet for you na because you get bad leg and dat one dey enta my brain, if dem tell me dat one.