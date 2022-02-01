Rochas Okorocha: EFCC sama former Nigerian governor wit 2.9 billion naira fraud allegations

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC don charge former govnor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, wit allegation say e joinbodi wit politicians and five companies to steal 2.9 billion naira from public funds.

According to EFCC, Okorocha wey also bin serve as Senator allegedly divert di moni between October 2014 and February 2016 from di Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account.

Okorocha never respond to di allegations.

EFCC tok-tok pesin, Wilson Uwujaren confam di tori to BBC Pidgin say di commission file di 17 charges on Monday for Federal High Court, Abuja.

Di charges dey come hours wen oga Okorocha declare im intention to run for di office of di president for 2023.

No be only oga Okorocha EFCC dey accuse, dem also name odas wey allegedly involve for di matter.

Dis no be di first time wey Nigeria fraud police go bring up accuse against di former governor.

On 13 April, 2021 di Nigeria corruption police operatives bin arrest Okorocha wey bin represent lmo West senatorial District on for im Unity House office for Garki, Abuja.