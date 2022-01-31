How Ghanaian woman give birth on flight which fly from Accra to USA

Favour Nunoo

BBC News Pidgin, Ghana

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nancy Adobea Anane

What suppose be quiet flight from Accra to United States turn unforgettable experience for one pregnant Ghanaian woman and passengers who dey travel go US on United Airlines flight UA 977.

De pregnant woman enter labour on de flight, without anticipating dis emergency de pilots and crew members race against time to deal with de matter.

De new mother who dey expect to give birth late February surprise en mother as di baby come early.

Eyewitness, Nancy Adobea Anane who dey on de flight talk BBC Pidgin how de whole tin happen.

She explain say dem dey on de flight when de pilot make de announcement, but sake of de unprecedented nature of de development some people no even figure out what exactly dey happen.

But from de time de pilots make de announcement, people wey notice what dey happen dey inside shock.

"Most of them hear de announcement for assistance from medical personnel but dem no know what dey go on" Nancy Adobea Anane talk BBC Pidgin.

"Den I make anxious for de safety of both baby and Mama and how detour go fit happen on de flight in case of emergency" she add.

Atmosphere of shock and applause

Wia dis foto come from, Nancy Adobea Anane Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Ansah-Addo who be Ghanaian practicing for USA make himself available after de pilot call for assistance of medical personnel on board.

Explaining de atmosphere on de flight, Nancy talk say e be a case of "shock and applause."

As a woman, she explain say de whole tin hit am sake of all she den other passengers dey hope for be de safety of both mother and baby.

She recount how de delivery happen within 45 minutes after de birth process start.

"Her delivery be quick, like 30 to 45 minutes...screaming and familiar cry of de baby...too exciting to ignore" she talk.

Doctor, nurse turn business class into maternity unit

Wia dis foto come from, Nancy Adobea Anane Wetin we call dis foto, Paramedics meet de flight on arrival upon landing for Dulles international airport

De eyewitness who also be journalist, explain how dem convert de flight into maternity unit to receive de baby.

Dr Ansah-Addo who be Ghanaian practicing for USA make himself available after de pilot call for assistance of medical personnel on board.

Dem convert business class into temporary maternity unit where dem receive de baby boy.

"I make shocked sake of dem even have an IV on de mother afterwards, dem make do with de space in between de two business classes wey dem make sure say no one fit come there" she recount.

Inside video wey Nancy do with de medical professional, he talk briefly on what happen.

"Myself, one nurse den de flight attendants...take am slowly through de process wey she deliver beautiful baby boy" Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo talk.

Nancy add say de nature of de development be "too exciting to ignore" sake of that she no miss de opportunity to record everything.