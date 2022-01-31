Alaba Bakare: Father of Bama hotel owner and Lagos businessman wey im wife allegedly murder cry as e demand speedy investigation and justice

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Taiwo Bakare

Father of Alaba Bakare di popular hotelier for Lagos wey im wife, Motunrayo Bakare allegedly kill say im never still believe wetin hapun to im son.

Chief Olufemi Bakare wey bin visit di State Criminal Investigation Department, (State CID) of di police command for Lagos to find out wetin dey hapun wit di investigation also wan make police quickly conclude investigation to determine wetin actually kill im son.

Chief Olufemi Bakare say im no dey happy as police neva visit di hospital wey pronounce im son dead one week afta dem arrest di suspects.

"I wan see di woman to ask am wetin my son do am," di 73 year old man tok as e dey shed tears for di state CID of di police command for Lagos.

Lagos state police bin confam say dem arrest Motunrayo Bakare and three oda suspects over di death of Alaba afta di tori trend, but dem never charge di suspects go court as dem never conclude dia investigations.

Wia dis foto come from, Motunrayo/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Alaba Bakare di popular hotelier for Lagos

Chief Olufemi Bakare for interview wit BBC Pidgin say im no believe say im pikin fit die like.

"Na man wey dey help pipo. If you tell am say you no well e go send you go hospital den pay your hospital bill," e tok.

Di old man say di wife, Motunrayo and her brodas dey live wit Alaba and say di man dey take kia of dem as di breadwinner.

Chief Bakare also say e no dey comfortable as di investigation dey slow.

"Wetin I hear be say na di wife carry am go hospital and she no go alone. Dem just carry am go hospital go drop am dia. Wat if dem know say e don die before dem carry am reach di hospital.

"And wetin di hospital do as dem bring dia customer wey don dey use di same hospital for almost 20 years. Di hospital check wetin happen to my son?

"I no understand di kain investigation wey police dey do. Dem need to do fast. Afta one week dem neva visit di hospital. Na why I wan see di Deputy Commissioner of Police.

How di mata hapun

Wetin we call dis foto, One of Alaba Olaolu business, Bama Hotel

Taiwo, di elder broda to di late Alaba bin tok to BBC Pidgin about wetin hapun.

"Di incident don dey hapun for a while. I try to separate dem, I warn am say she go kill dis man and eventually she do am.

"She don stab am several times for Dubai before. I bin separate myself from dem becos of dis issue but I get no choice dan to come back. In di month of October, I still go dia house to separate dem, I push her comot di house say dis tin go lead to death, pipo say dem no dey do am at di end of di day dem call me say my broda slump, I rush go di hospital and see im deadi-bodi. I ask wia she dey, dem say she just come drop am and go.

Di broda reveal say di wife, wey be suspect to di death, still bin drop am for hospital comot to go carry her pikin dem go school and collect money from im businesses.

Taiwo say dem don dey get issues for like five to six years now.

"I no know wetin be dey cause am, she bin dey always say my broda dey cheat and my broda na womaniser and all those tins. But more dey, one issue come out. My broda tell me say two of im kids be SS and im be AA and im wife be AS, so I tink say dat na di major cause of di crisis between dem.

Wen my broda tell me dis tin, I come tell am, and she say o pa mi, 'e don kill me' and I call my broda and ask weda e dey sure and e ask me say shey I no notice say di children dey always dey sick?"

Taiwo say e no sure weda im broda do paternity test.

Oga Taiwo tok say di case dey for CID for Panti hand and e want make dem prosecute dis case so dat e go serve as lesson for di world.

"I want justice, I wan make e serve as a lesson, to odas all over di world." Taiwo bin tok.