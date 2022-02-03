Rihanna: Forbes richest female musician Rihanna confirm pregnancy tori

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pop star, Rihanna don confam tori wey bin don spread say she get belle.

Foto of Rihanna belle wey she snap wit her boyfriend begin circulate for social media on 31st January but she and her bobo, A$AP Rocky bin never comment about di tori publicly.

But on Thursday di popular singer make post for her official Instagram page to confam di pictures and tori wey bin don circulate.

Di foto show di 33-years-old pose wit her baby bump beside A$AP Rocky for New York City of Harlem.

Though dem be friends for a long time now but di two pipo officially begin date for 2021.

Speculation about Rihanna belle start for November 2021 wen Barbados honour her as national hero as di kontri get new status as Republic.

Who be Rihanna

Her real name na Robyn Rihanna Fenty and she be 33-years-old from Barbados.

She be singer and business woman.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rihanna attend di Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 for Bridgetown, Barbados

For 2021 Forbes name Rihanna as di richest female musician for di world as dem announce say she don join di billionaires club.

She also be di second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

According to Forbes, di Singer and Fashion oga don make net worth wey reach $1.7bn and most of dat money dey come from her Fenty Beauty ($1.4 bn) and her underwear line, Savage x Fenty ($270 million).

Wetin to know about A$AP Rocky

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ASAP Rocky for Manhattan for November 25, 2021

ASAP Rocky na 33-years-old American rapper wey im real name na Rakim Mayers.

Dem born am for October 3, 1988 for New York city of Harlem.

Like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky parents na also from Barbados.

Afta plenty attempts e burst enta di American music industry for 2011.

Soon afta e make name, e release im albums wey top US charts for long; 'Long Live A$AP' and 'At Long Last A$AP.'