Mason Greenwood: Man Utd player don dey released on bail

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na on Sunday dem arrest Mason Greenwood wey make im debut for Manchester United for 2019

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood don free from police custody afta dem grant am bail.

Dem bin arrest Mason Greenwood sake of suspicion say e rape one woman.

Na on Sunday dem arrest di 20-year-old afta suspicious allegations show ontop social media.

Dem also arrest am on Tuesday sake of say e make threats to kill.

Manchester United tok before say di striker no go come back to di club for training or matches until further notice.

Greater Manchester Police tok say dem arrest Greenwood afta di force "know about di online fotos and videos wey show for social media wey di woman post as she dey report incidents of physical violence".

E add say magistrates bin don give second extension to keep am for custody until Wednesday but now e don get bail pending further investigations.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Sake of Mason Greenwood arrest, video game developer EA Sports tok say dem bin don remove Greenwood from all FIFA products.

E tok say dem don remove am from active squads inside FIFA 22 and suspend am from appearing inside FIFA Ultimate Team packs and Ultimate Draft.

Sportswear firm Nike don also tok before say dem don suspend di relationship wey dem get wit di footballer.

"We dey concerned well well wit di disturbing allegations and we go continue to closely monitor di situation," dia tok -tok pesin tok

Greenwood, wey first play for Manchester United for March 2019, sign a four-year deal for February last year afta im rise through di ranks of di academy.

On Sunday, di club tok say "we no dey condone violence of any kind" and we bin make di allegations known, we no go make any further comments for dis mata until dem don establish and show facts"