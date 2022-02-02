DR Congo: How power cable wey collapse for Kinshasha market kill 26 pipo

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, High-voltage cable break and fall ontop houses and pipo wey dey shop

At least 26 pipo don die afta electric shock dem wen one power cable fall for market inside Democratic Republic of Congo, police tok.

Di high-voltage cable cut come fall ontop houses and pipo wey come buy tins near di capital Kinshasa on Wednesday.

One footage wey dem neva verify wey dem post for social media try to show how tins be afta di incident, wit plenti bodi dem wey no dey move inside some water wey gada.

E neva dey clear yet wetin make di power cable cut.

But for statement, National electricity company for DR Congo believe say lightning fit don strike part of di cable, wey make am fall for ground.

Di company don send condolence messages to di families of di victims.

Police tok say di collapse happun for di Matadi-Kibala district wey dey outskirts of Kinshasa and say some pipo die on di spot.

Local media report say di majority of di victims na women wey dey sell for market.

"Di cable cut and di live end of am fall inside gutter wey water dey inside afta rain fall for morning," Charles Mbutamuntu, tok-tok pesin for the Kinshasa provincial goment, tell AFP news agency.

Mr Mbutamuntu tok say dem don cari di deadibodi dem go mortuary, say dem don also start to investigate di incident.