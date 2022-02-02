University of Lagos speak about viral video wey allege say young men try 'kidnap' female student on campus

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty/Other

Di University of Lagos, Unilag, don describe as fake news tori wey dey fly around on social media say some men try to kidnap one of their female students.

For inside one video wey dey circulate on social media, Unilag security men arrest two men and one girl bin sidon as pipo gada for di security post.

Tori wey bin go viral na say di young men bin try kidnap her, force her enta dia car afta she no gree reply to dia toasting.

But di Acting Dean of Student Affairs of di university Dr. Musa Obalola tell BBC Pidgin say pipo misinterpret wetin dey inside di video.

According to am, some students physically assault di female student sake of say she refuse dia advances.

For one press release wey di school management release, dem disclose say na case of social misconduct and physical assault between students.

"Di incident na case of social misconduct and physical assault between students, and di university security arrest one of dem around Onike gate of di school as im try run from di area

"Di security Unit and Division of Student Affairs dey handle di case," di school tok.

For inside di press release wey di Communication Unit of di school sign, di Vice-Chancellor don assure pipo say no cause for alarm.

"Di Vice-Chancellor and University Management won assure our dear students, parents and di public say di security of all students na still our priority for University of Lagos," di statement tok.

Kidnapping don dey rampant

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise for di kontri and security agencies don make many arrests lately.

Recently three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.

Police say dem arrest dem for di early hours of Saturday 29th of January 2022 afta di Adatan divisional headquarters receive one information from di head of di community security guard.

Di informate wey di Adatan divisional headquarters receive be say di suspect dey burn something wey dey suspected to be human head inside one local pot.