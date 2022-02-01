Fadlullah Agboluaje: Autopsy reveal how Nigerian student Fadlullah Adebayo Agboluaje, die for im school hostel for Ukraine

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Agboluaje Olaide

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission confam say Fadlullah Adebayo Agboluaje, one student wey die for school hostel for Ukraine last month die from extreme cold.

Fadlullah Agboluaje, bin arrive for Ukraine on di 8th of January and dem report am dead one day afta.

According to di autopsy wey dem perform on am, Fadlullah die from extreme cold for Ukraine for im hostel room, NIDCOM tok.

Di Chairman of di Nigerians in Diaspora Commision, Abike Dabiri Erewa also pay condolence visit to im family wey blame dia son death on di school for negligence on di part of di liaison officer.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/NIDCOM

'My brother bin no dey happy wit im accommodation'

Sister of Fadlullah Rofeeha Agboluaje bin go on social media to announce di death of her younger brother, Fadlullah Adebayo, wey leave Nigeria travel go Ukraine to study for Lviv Polytechnic National University.

Rofeeha tok say im brother bin no dey happy wit di accommodation wey dem put am after one representative of di school pick am up from di airport.

"Lviv Polytechnic National University representative na im pick my broda up from di airport to school accommodation facility on January 9, 2022.

"After im reach im room, he no dey happy wit di way di place look and my mum tell am to request for change of room," Rofeeha tok.

Rofeeha tok say im broda go di front desk of di accommodation facility to report to di personnel wey dey on duty.

Di deceased elder sister say after Fadlullah realise say di person no understand English, di boy reach out to di liaison officer wey im name and number dey inside di letter di school send to am before im leave Nigeria for Ukraine.

"Dis man tell my brother make im see am in di morning di following day by 7am," Rofeeha tok.

Rofeeha tok say her mama follow her broda tok till 11 on Sunday and on Monday dem no hear from di boy again.

Wia dis foto come from, NIDCOM

According to Rofeeha, her mama reach out to di liaison officer but she claim say di man bin dey dodge dia calls and keep dem in di dark.

"Di man pick im calls later dat evening and den give one student in dat accommodation facility di phone say make he break di news say dem see my broda dead on di floor of im room," Rofeeha tok.

Di woman also tok say Fadlullah no dey sick before im komot for Nigeria and e run different tests and di results show say e dey okay.

"Na big shock. My broda komot for Nigeria very healthy. He bin run Covid-19 test as at January 7 and im test negative. E bin get di full Covid-19 vaccination. E take im yellow fever vaccine, run complete health check for our family hospital and everything come out fine." Naso di woman tok.

Many Nigerian bin don sign petition to know wetin kill Fadlullah afta di deceased family request for 5,000 signatures online.