Russia Ukraine crisis: Why world powers clash for UN Security Council meeting

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (R) warn of more Russian troops wey arrive Belarus

Angry gbas gbos happun between Russian and US envoys for di United Nations Security Council, afta US call meeting to discuss how di number of Moscow soldiers wey gada for Ukraine border dey increase.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield say dis gathering of Moscow soldiers na di biggest kain wey Europe don see for many years.

On dia side, Russia accuse US of causing trouble wey no dey exist plus chook dia mouth for Russia business wey no concern dem an e dey unacceptable.

US and UK bin don promise to sama more sanctions or punishment if Russia attack Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss say dem don prepare law wey go target different pipo plus business dem wey close to di Kremlin dan e dey possible to do now.

One US official say Washington sanctions or punishment mean say pipo wey dey close to Kremlin go dey cut off from di international financial system.

Tori be say Russia don keep about 100,000 soldiers, tanks, artillery and missiles near Ukraine borders.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tok-tok still continue, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken go hold meeting wit Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later on Tuesday.

US say im don already recieve letter of reply from Russia for one US proposal wey target to reduce tension for di Ukraine crises.

One US state department tok-tok pesin say e go dey "unproductive" to negotiate di reply for public.

E add say US dey fully committed to discussion and go continue to consult closely wit im supporters and partners, including Ukraine.

Also on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson go travel go Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Im bin promise to work wit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find diplomatic solution to arguments wey dem get wit Moscow and "avoid more bloodshed".

For Monday UN Security Council meeting, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya say, e no get any proof say Russia dey plan military action against Ukraine, come add say tori say dem dey increase soldiers, UN no fit to confam am.

E say Russia dey usually send soliders on im own territory and dis no be Washington's business.

Russia bin try to block di open session of di UN body but dem out vote dem by 10 votes to two.

President Biden dey "create tensions and dey try convince pipo wit tok wey no be true, plus provoke escalation", Oga Nebenzya tok.

"Dis no be just unacceptable interference for private affairs of our state, na also attempt to mislead international community about di true situation for di region and di reasons for di current tensions for world," im tok.

Madam Thomas-Greenfield say di US continue to believe say diplomatic solution dey but warn say US go act decisively if Russia attack Ukraine, di consequences go dey "horrific".

"Dis na di largest... mobilisation of troops for Europe since many years," she tok.

"And as we speak, Russia dey send even more forces and arms to join dem."

Moscow dey plan to increase im forces for di neighbouring Belarus, wey dey Ukraine northern border, to 30,000, she add.

On Monday, US bin order family members of American goment employees to leave Belarus, di reason, "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup".

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian forces don dey fight rebels wey Russia dey support for eastern Ukraine for eight years

Dem also give similar order to families of US goment officials wey dey

A similar order was earlier issued to families of US government personnel in di American embassy for Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Moscow want make di West promise dem say Ukraine no go ever join di Nato alliance – wia members promise each oda say dem go help if dem dey under armed attack - but US don reject di demand.

Nato 30 members include US and UK, as well as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - former Soviet republics wey border wit Russia.

Moscow dey see Nato troops for eastern Europe as direct threat to im security.

Long time ago, Russia president Vladimir Putin bin argue say US break im guarantee wey im give for 1990 say Nato no go expand further east.

But exactly wetin dis promise mean, depend on how you interpret am.

Russia takeover Ukraine southern Crimea peninsula for 2014.