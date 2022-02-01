Guinea-Bissau 'coup attempt' make Ecowas tok tough as President Umaro Sissoco Embaló whereabouts no clear

1 February 2022, 19:54 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) don condemn wetin dem say na attempted coup for Guinea-Bissau.

Ecowas, di regional bloc promoting political and economic co-operation for West Africa say make military return to barracks sharp-sharp.

Di warning follow tori say men wey wia civilian cloth open fire close to one goment building wia di president and prime minister of Guinea-Bissau dey attend meeting.

"Ecowas dey follow di situation for Guinea-Bissau wit great concern.... wia military gunfire dey happen around di goment palace," Reuters quote di statement.

"Ecowas condemn dis attempted coup and hold di military responsible for di safety of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and members of im goment."

Recently, Ecowas don suspend one of dia members, Burkina Faso, di latest kontri wia military junta take ova through coup.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Guinea-Bissau 'coup attempt' - Wetin we sabi

Reports come in say gunfire sound for Bissau, di capital of di West African nation of Guinea-Bissau.

Unconfirmed reports bin say sojas surround di building wia President Umaro Sissoco Embaló bin dey inside.

One local journalist bin tell BBC say shoot-out between some unidentified pipo and officers for Guinea-Bissau capital hapun.

"Na panic - everybody bin try to take refuge inside a safe place. For 1998 for di civil war, 2,500 pipo die for gbege between General [Ansumane] Mané and di president - and pipo dey fear say e fit hapun again," Alfred Dabo tok.

Di tori pesin add say Tuesday events for Guinea-Bissau afta some kwanta afta di president cabinet reshuffle last week.

Tori of say attempted coup hapun go viral.

Guinea-Bissau Foreign Minister Suzi Barboza bin tell BBC say she currently dey abroad and dey wait for news about di president.

No official word don come out about di whereabouts of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam, wey bin dey hold meeting wen dem fire gunshots near di goment building for di capital, Bissau, on Tuesday afternoon.

Schools and offices close for safety reasons, and dem deploy military go goment buildings.

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, imself na former prime minister, wey dey elected to di top office for 2020 afta e win a run-off vote against anoda ex-prime minister.

President Embaló bin say e bin wan resolve political tensions for di West African kontri, one of di world poorest nations, wey don see nine coups or attempted coups since 1974.