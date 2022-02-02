Whoopi Goldberg: Wetin be Holocaust and why US talk show suspend di American actress ova her comment

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US talk show don suspend Whoopi Goldberg afta she say na "two groups of white pipo" get hand for Holocaust.

ABC News say Goldberg go dey off-air for two weeks afta her "wrong and hurtful comments".

Di actress and TV personality tok on ABC show The View say di Nazi genocide of di Jews "no be about race".

She don apologise but later pipo vex afta she try explain her comments for one late-night show.

Inside note to staff on Tuesday night, ABC News president Kim Godwin write: "Effective immediately, I dey suspend Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

"Even as Whoopi don apologize, I don ask her to take time to reflect and learn about di impact of her comments.

"Di entire ABC News organization stand in solidarity wit our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

"Dis decisions no dey easy, but necessary," she add for di memo, wey Hollywood Reporter report.

"Just last week I note say di culture for ABC News na one wey dey driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi comments no follow for those values."

Wetin Whoopi really tok?

Earlier on Tuesday, Goldberg issue her third public apology.

"Yesterday on di show I misspoke," she tok to open di talk show.

"[The Holocaust] na indeed about race, because Hitler and di Nazis consider di Jews to be inferior race.

"Now, words matter, and mine no be exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand wit di Jewish people."

Di 66-year-old Oscar-winning actress, wey don dey on The View since 2007, bin first make di controversial comments on Monday show as she dey discuss one Tennessee school board wey ban one graphic novel about di Holocaust on di grounds say e show nudity, profanity and suicide.

Di Oscar-winning actress tell her co-hosts: "I dey surprised say dat na wetin make dem uncomfortable, di fact say e get some nudity.

"I mean, e dey about di Holocaust, di killing of six million pipo, but dat one bother you?

"If you go do dis, then make we dey truthful about am. Because di Holocaust no be about race. No, e no be about race."

Co-host Joy Behar point am out say di Nazis bin tok say di Jews na different race.

Goldberg say: "But no be about race. It's not. Na about man inhumanity to other man."

"But no be about white supremacy," co-host Ana Navarro respond to am. "Na about going afta Jews and Gypsies and Roma."

"But dis na two white groups of people," Goldberg counter am.

Dis tok make pipo para and Whoopi release apology hour later.

But on CBS' The Late Show wit Stephen Colbert on Monday night, as she dey try to clarify her comments, she say di Nazis don lie and actually get issues wit ethnicity not race, and dis one vex pipo more.

Dis no be di first time Goldberg don cause controversy.

She tok for 2009 say film director Roman Polanksi - wey plead guilty to "unlawful sex wit a minor" in 1977 - no dey guilty of "rape-rape".

She also defend Bill Cosby as im face sexual assault allegations, before she later reverse her tok afta backlash.

Simple explanation of wetin Holocaust mean

Di Holocaust na period in history during di time of World War Two (1939-1945), wen dem bin murder millions of Jews because of who dem be.

Na Germany's Nazi party, wey Adolf Hitler lead organise di killings.

Jews na di main target of di Nazis, and di greatest number of victims na Jewish pipo. Nearly seven out of every 10 Jews for Europe dem kill sake of dia identity.

Di Nazis, wey believe themselves to be Aryan "master race", murder six million Jews for di Holocaust.