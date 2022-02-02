Hanifa Abubakar: Court order suspects for five year old girl murder case to remain for prison until 9th February

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Hanifa Abubakar's family

Magistrate Muhammad Jubril of court 12 for Kano state don order for main suspect and two odas to remain for prison until 9th February 2022.

Di three pipo dey face charges over conspiracy to kidnap and murder five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar wey be kindergarten student of di main suspect.

On behalf of Kano state goment wey dey charge di suspects, Barrister Aisha Mahmud inform di judge say dem don already file fresh charges for High court wey get jurisdiction to handle dis mata, dem bin want di judge to order for di suspects to remand for prison due to di nature of dia offence until den.

Di magistrate agree to dia request and adjourn di mata till February 9th 2022 when goment lawyers go come terminate di First Information Report wey dem submit to di magistrate court since na High Court mata now.

After di court session Barrister Aisha Mahmud tell tori pipo say she dey expect High court to call di case either on Thursday or Friday.

Officers of correctional service immediately move di suspects into dia vehicle to return dem to di prison wey dem dey for over two weeks now.

‘Justice for Hanifa'

Justice for Hanifa bin trend for social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa for Kano state, northwest Nigeria, last month.

Dem bin allegedly kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Papa of Hanifa, Abubakar Abdulsalam, say di family still dey in shock over wetin happun but at di same time know say "na test from God."

E say, "as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer.

"Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy)."

Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter.

"Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

Cases of missing children in Nigeria

E dey difficult to place actual number ontop di cases of children wey dey miss for Nigeria through kidnappings and abductions wey no relate to banditry and Boko Haram. But e dey hapun and tori dey come out about am well-well.

For 2nd of August 2021, 32-year-old Bilikisu Salisu also become victim. She say dem steal her three year old pikin-Kusina Salisu.

E hapun for Dakwa Community near Deidei for Bwari Area Council of Abuja, Nigeria capital.

She bin send di pikin and her sister to go buy pepper for her to make food- dem go buy di pepper come back house.

She come later go out to play around 5-6 pm and no return home again till date.