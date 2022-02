One of 61 pipo Naptip rescue tok how her church member deceive her say job dey wait for her

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NAPTIP Wetin we call dis foto, Di victim bin dey part of 61 pipo wey dem bin dey traffick go Libya

National Agency for di prohibition of trafficking in persons (Naptip) for Nigeria on Tuesday rescue 61 pipo for border with Niger Republic as dem dey try leave di kontri for Libya.

Di agency say dem also arrest di two suspects wey bin dey transport dem to Libya wey dem dey see as gateway to Europe.

One of di rescued pipo describe how one of her church members na im deceive her into di trip.

“Na one of my church members wey I trust tell me say e don get beta job for me for Libya and na from dia e transport me to Kano wia e join me together with some oda pipo,” she tok.

“I never know say na how difficult di trip go be, we spend many days without even bathing.”

“I dey advise women like me to dey very careful about dis kain trips nothing wey go ever make me do dis kain ting again.”

Mr Yohanna Haruna wey be team lead for Naptip tell BBC say dem make di rescue as di pipo dey try leave di kontri to get to Libya wey dem see as gateway to Europe.

Mr Yohanna tok say di pipo dem rescue dey between di ages of 19-50 adding dat human trafficking na organise crime wey still dey happun.

Di agency say dem go send some of dem to dia counselling unit as e be say dia traffickers don brainwash dem before dem tink of re-uniting dem with dia families.

“Di two traffickers wey dey transport dis pipo dey for our hand and after investigations next na to charge dem to court.”

Wetin dey next for di rescued victims?

Human Rights Watch (HRW) say Nigerian authorities fail to assist victims of human trafficking wey return to di kontri.

Thousands of Nigerians don return from slavery conditions from places like Libya wia dem bin dey try to use appianway go Europe.

For report wey dem release for 2019, Human Rights Watch say many of di returnees still dey struggle wit health challenges, poverty, and poor conditions wen dem return to Nigeria.

HRW say dem speak to 76 returnees, including one teenage girl wey describe how her madam take give her condoms.

"She say men go come see me. I tell her say dis no be wetin you bring me here to do, she say I get to pay di moni wey she use bring me to Lagos", di girl from Anambra state tok.