When will Emirates resume flights to Nigeria: Conditions as flights operations resume between Nigeria and UAE

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Though UAE don lift di ban, both parties must meet travel conditions

Nigeria goment and United Arab Emirates, UAE, goment don agree to lift di travel restrictions between di two kontris.

Di Director-General of di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu wey give di informate inside statement say dis dey come afta federal goment review and accept di "Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24" wey di General Civil Aviation Authority for di United Arab Emirates release.

E add say Air Peace wey be Nigerian Operator and Emirates Airlines get freedom to resume scheduled passengers flights between di two kontris under di terms and conditions of di Bilateral Air Services Agreement wey dey between dem.

Part of di conditions na say all parties must ensure strict compliance wit di Covid-19 Travel Protocols wey dey di two kontris.

Di DG also say make authorities for UAE approve di request of Air Peace to resume fly passengers from March 1, 2022.

Dis development dey come afta di United Arabs Emirates announce say dem go lift di suspension on all entry and transit passenger flights from 12 African countries wey include Nigeria, from Saturday, January 29.

UAE bin suspend flights from many destinations for Africa afta di emergence of di Omicron variant.

Meanwhile passengers from all dis 12 kontris go need to test for Covid-19 three times before dem go fit enta into di UAE.

First, dem go obtain negative Covid-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, then get negative rapid-PCR test for di departure airport and thirdly undergo another rapid PCR wen dem land for UAE.

Entry rule for travellers wey dey enta UAE from Nigeria

Travelers wey dey fly to di UAE from any of dis 12 African destinations go need to take a PCR test no more than 48 hours before departure. Dis test must be from approved laboratory, di list don already dey for Emirates airline's website.

All arriving travellers go take another test on arrival for di UAE, and must self-quarantine until dem receive di result.