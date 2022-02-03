Nigeria goment uncover pipo wey dey finance Boko Haram, ISWAP

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Di Nigeria goment say dem don torchlight and uncover 96 pipo wey di finance terrorism organisation like Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province for di kontri.

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed yarn tori pipo dis one on Thursday for Abuja, Nigerian capital wia e dey touch light wetin goment don do to fight corruption.

E say Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit( NFIU) for 2020-2021 reveal 96 financier of terrorism and 424 of dia associates and supporters and dat 123 companies, 33 Bureau de change also get hand for di terrorism mata.

E further yarn give say goment don identify 26 suspected bandits/ kidnappers and seven co-conspirator and dem don arrest 4 suspects wey go soon face prosecution and goment go sieze dia assets.

Oga Lai say goment don put plenti measure for ground to check terrorism financing for di kontri and dat di linking of BVN and National Identification Numbers na part of effort to tackle terror financing.

Oga Lai say di NFIU get intelligence exchanges wit Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditary, kidnapping and odas within 19 kontris and dat during di same period, 2020-2021, the organization return tif moni wey reach US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims wey enta Naija.

Oga Lai also took about oda programme dem wey goment don put in place since Buhari come power to fight corruption.

E say even though dem launch di TSA for 201, e no dey effective until president Buhari give am ginger and dat 90 percent of goment offices don implement am.

E say di whistle blower policy also don yield ogbonge result since di federal Ministry of Finance , Budget and national planning launch am and dat di information wey dem get dem di give am to NFIU, EFCC AND ICPC

E also tok about di petroleum industry Act wey don epp reform Nigeria oil sector.

E say di Executive order wey goment grant di state Houses of Assembly and local goment don epp wella as lack of funds to di local goment bin dey drive terrorism.

E say di ICPC also don play very important role for di structural changes for di operation of goment.