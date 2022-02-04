Hushpuppi: US Court tok why dem shift Hushpuppi sentencing from Valentine's Day

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpupi Instagram

Di United States Attorney Office for di Central District of California don postpone the sentencing of Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi to July 11.

Tok-tok person for di attorney office, Thom Mrozek tell BBC Pidgin say di court move di sentencing sake of say Hushpuppi counsel request for am.

Di social media influencer wey don dey detention for almost two years dey face accuse of alleged money laundering wey reach $24 million.

Huspuppi suppose get im sentencing on February 14 wey be Valentine Day before di court move am.

Court document wey Mrozek send to BBC Pidgin show say na United States District Judge Otis D. Wright grant di order for postponement.

Na Louis Shapiro dey lead Hushpuppi counsel.

"Sake of say di counsel request for am, di sentencing go continue for July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Naso we order am," di court document tok.

Before di postponement Mrozek no give detail of how Huspuppi trial go for court.

E also no give informate about how long di sentence fit dey.

Mrozek hint say Huspuppi go serve im sentence for American prison.

E however say dem go comot Huspuppi for America afta e serve im sentence. "E fit dey subject to removal from di United States once e complete im prison sentence," Mrozek tok.

How Hushpuppi take enta wahala wit US

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Hushpuppi

Hushpuppi bin chop arrest for Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020 after dem accuse am say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago.

Na U.S. law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League club bin be im alleged target.

For July 2020, UAE later send di social media celebrity go Chicago for America under FBI special agents custody wia dem first carry am go court.

During di detention hearing, court for di Northern District of Illinois, USA rule say make di U.S. Marshals Service transport Hushpuppi to Los Angeles wia im trial go start.

For pretrial, Hushpuppi don bin plead not guilty to di four counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering and oda crime dem.

Experts don bin tell BBC Pidgin say if court find Hushpuppi guilty of di accuse, e fit face maximum prison sentence of nothing less than 20 years for federal prison.

Case of fraud wey involve anoda Nigerian for abroad

Apart from Hushpuppi wey get case to answer wit US goment, anoda Nigerian Obinwanne Okeke aka Invictus Obi also enta wahala wit di North American kontri.

Court for US bin sentence Obi to 10 years in prison for im involvement in computer-based fraud scheme wey dem say cause up to $11 million in losses to im victims.

After di judgement, di US Attorney for di Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh wia dem judge di case say:

"Through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke engage in multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme wey cause ogbonge $11 million losses to im victims,"