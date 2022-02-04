Akungba accident: Wetin we know about di trailer accident wey happun for Adekunle Ajasin University wey kill students

Wia dis foto come from, Ondo/Govt/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, AAUA School gate

Di students of Adekunle Ajasin University for Ondo State South West of Nigeria don take to social media to condemn one accident wey happun around di school.

Report say three persons die as one trailer accident happun for di school area on Thursday evening.

One of di students wey die na graduate and im come do im clearance for NYSC mobilisation, according to wetin eye witness tok.

At di time of dis report, authority neva comment on di incident.

Di students don enta social media wit di hashtag #SaveAAUA #SaveAkungba to demand make dem dualize and level di Akungba hilly road wey dem say na im dey cause plenti accident for di area.

Di student union body dey plan to hold peaceful demonstration.

Dis no be di first accident wey go happun for di school

Wia dis foto come from, @ADVISERS_CORNER Wetin we call dis foto, Students dey para sake of di accident

For 22 January, 2021 sake of traffic collusion one trailer bin run into commuters, wey cause di school to close down afta student protest.

At least eight pipo na im die for di accident wey happun in front of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Ondo state for Saturday night.

Tori be say di accident involve one industrial truck wey carry plenti bags of cement wey loose break wen e dey come down from hill road, e run enter shops for one market wey dey near wia students dey live.

Di accident involve one truck, one suzuki mini bus and one Lexus saloon car and affect total of 18 passengers.

Plenti students injure for di incident, wey make oda student of di school to begin para and wan riot.

One former student of di school bin tell BBC say dis kain accident too dey happun near di school sake of say di area dey near hills.