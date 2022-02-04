Ernest Shonekan: Jonathan, Osinbajo, odas attend burial of former Nigerian leader for Lagos- see photos

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Di final burial service of former President of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR don hold for Lagos state, Nigeria.

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo naim lead di federal goment delegation to di burial wey happun for Lagos.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former head of state Yakubu Gowon also dey in attendance.

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Odas wey dey for di burial include Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, the Lagos State govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Govnor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as well as di govnor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Oga Ernest Shonekan bin die for Lagos Nigeria at di age of 85 years old for January of dis year..

Tori be say di State Funeral service for di one time Interim president bin hold on Friday, 4th February, 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Dem bury di former leader for Ebony Vault for di Ikoyi cemetery wey dey Lagos.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Wia dis foto come from, Dapo Abiodun

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Wetin to know about Ernest Shonekan

Im be di 9th head of state for Nigeria.

Oga Shonekan be interim head of di Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993

Before im death, Shonekan na lawyer, industrialist, and former Chief Executive of diUnited African Company of Nigeria Plc (UAC)

Oga Shonekan found one Nigerian Economic Summit Group wey be advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of di Nigerian economy.

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Wia dis foto come from, Dapo Abiodun