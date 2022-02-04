Abdul Mumin Issah: Secondi-Takoradi MCE wey allegedly insult, threaten and assault police face court action

Ghanaian Municipal Chief Executive, Mumin Issah plead not guilty to all de charges.

Ghanaian Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) wey allegedly insult and threaten to transfer police officer from en current station dey face charges of offensive conduct, disturbing public peace and assault on public officer.

Dis be after Police arrest, detain and present Abdul Mumin Issah before court for after he allegedly break road traffic rules and insult police officer.

Takoradi Circuit Court 'A' today grant de Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive, Ghc 100,000 self-recognisance bail with three sureties.

Dem first charge am for assault on a public officer, offensive conduct and disturbing de peace of public place.

Oga Mumin Issah plead not guilty to all de charges.

Lead Counsel for de MCE, Samuel Kofi Agbota, pray to grant am bail since sake of all be bailable offenses.

How incident happen

De MCE in question allegedly break traffic rules resulting in de police officer stopping am.

While traffic dey de road top, he use de wrong side of de road in order to escape de traffic.

In de process, he encounter snap checkpoint for Kwasimintim cemetery where officers stop am.

But de MCE bore say de police try stop am from using de wrong side of de road.

He allegedly accuse de officer say he dey "flex en muscles... but he go teach am lesson," Abdul Mumin Issah talk.

While de confusion dey happen, de police call regional headquarters police patrol to report de incident and abuse from de local assembly politician.

He allegedly even issue some threat to de officer.