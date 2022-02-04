Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gbasgbos over North West Tiktok presence

American rapper, Kanye West don respond to Kim Kardashian latest statemnt on dia family palava.

For di Instagram post e accuse im reality star estranged wife Kim, say she try kidnap im pikin on her birthday.

E go off say, "wetin you mean by main provider? America see as you bin try kidnap mmy daughter for her birthday wen you no provide address".

Oda accuse di former presidential candiate sama for im wife head be say, "You carri security dey follow me for di house wen I dey play with my son, then accuse me say I tiff, I bin even take drug test afta Chicago party because you accuse me say I dey on drugs",

Kim Kardashian bin ansa her estranged husband, rapper Kanye West accuse say she allow dia pikin join Tiktok without im permission earlier.

For Instagram post Kanye West bin ask say "Since na my first divorce be dis, I wan know wetin I fit do about my pikin wey dem carry put for Tik tok against my will?"

For Instagram story statement, Kim reply say, "Kanye constant attack on me for interview and sicial media dem dey pain pass any tiktok North fit don create".

She go on to explain say, "As di parent wey be di main provider and caregiver for our pikin dem, I dey do my best to protect our daughter even as I dey let am express her creativity for di medium wey she like so far say adult dey dia."

Kim Kardashian bin scold her eight year old pikin last year December wen she go live for di app without permission.

Kanye West don dey go interviews and come online to question why dia first pikin North West, dey on top Tiktok without im permission.

As well as im accuse Kim Kardarshian say she no allow am enta her house to see im pikin or even attend one of dem birthday.

E tok for one interview say, "I bin go pick my pikin dem drop dem for dia mama house, na im my daughter ask me make I come see sometin for her room, but di security for di house say I no fit enta".

Kim say, "divorce dey difficult enough got our pikin dem and Kanye busybodi to try control and manipulate di situation for outside dey cause make e pain everibodi di more".

She further add say she wan handle di mata with dia pikin in dem for private and dey hope say Kanye West go fit use im lawyer to solve any kasala wey dem get, peacefully.

Na for April last year di former couple bin agree to joint custody of dia four pikin afta Kim Kardashian bin file for divirce from Kanye West for February 2021.

Di couple wey bin dey married for seven years born North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.