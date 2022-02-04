DR Congo: City dey shut down to protest over massacre

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners line up before di coffins to pay dia respects for di funeral on Friday

Shops and markets dey closed amid a three-day shutdown for di city of Bunia for di east of di Democratic Republic of Congo to protest ontop dis weekmassacre for one camp wey dey house those wey run comot dia homes sake of of inter-ethnic conflict.

More than 50 pipo dey killed, many by machetes,for one attack on Plaine Savo camp, wey dem blame on di militia group Codeco.

Im fighters dey mainly drawn from di Lendu farming community, wey don dey at loggerheads with di province Hema cattle herders.

Apart from few pharmacies and health services, Bunia - home to about one million pipo - be like dead city.

"We go endure dis closure up to Saturday to mourn and sympathise with survivors of Savo massacre, and we wan show our concern," one resident tell BBC Great Lakes.

One civil society activist tok say di shutdown deyorganised because people dey angry and feel very vulnerable.

"Di goment no dey do enough to protect us," Dieudonné Lossa tell di BBC.

"Dem dey kill us every day, for a place where UN forces dey deployed."

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, About 60 camps dey Ituri province wey dey house pipo wey run from rebels and inter-ethnic conflict

E add join say di Congolese and Ugandan armies dey work in partnership for di region, yet pipo for Ituri province - where rebel groups proliferate - feel like say dem dey live for "state of siege".

On Friday morning, just outside di Plaine Savo camp - where an estimated 20,000 pipo dey live - dem hold funeral service, with long row of coffins in front of di mourners.

"Dis na di fifth deadly attack on displaced people's camp. We don bury a lot, we don dey tire of dis war now," Oga Lossa tok.

Di UN refugee agency tok say around 230,000 pipo wey run comot from violence currently live in about 60 camps for Ituri - many set up near UN peacekeeping bases.