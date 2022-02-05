Efe Ovueni: Nigerian doctor for Canada chop suspension because im hug and blow kiss give fellow worker

Wia dis foto come from, DR EFE OVUENI/FACEBOOK

One Nigerian medical doctor wey dey live for Canada don chop suspension for im work place sake of say e hug and blow kiss give im fellow worker without her consent.

Doctor Efe Ovueni wey be general practitioner for Calgary dey sanctioned for unprofessional conduct and don dey suspended for three month suspension.

Di College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CSPA) tribunal wey siddon on di case announce di suspension on Thursday, February 3. Dem conclude di hearing of di case for December 2021.

Dem also fine di doctor $3000 and e go dey responsible for di full cost of di investigation and hearing.

Oda sanctions include say e must complete and unconditionally pass di Centre for Personalized Education for Physician Probe Course.

Plus di fine and suspension wey go start immediately, Ovueni don dey banned from medical practice for 90 days.

Na for January 2020 allegations comot say e hug and blow kiss give one member of im medical staff without her consent.

Dr Ovueni bin admit to im unprofessional conduct during di tribunal hearing and di tribunal accept di sanctions.

Di tribunal order say "Dr Ovueni go receive reprimand. Dr Ovueni Practice permit go dey suspended for thee months, wit two weeks served and two and a half months go dey in abeyance [State of suspension] on di condition say no further boundary concerns come before di CSPA".

Di tribunal add join say di actions no meet di criteria for sexual misconduct under di Health Professions Act since di victim na member of staff and no be patient.

"Rather dis na case of boundary violation between physician and a co-worker wey demonstrate unprofessional conduct wey no dey acceptable," di tribunal report add.

Who be Dr Efe Michael Ovueni

Dr Michael Ovueni na family physician wit special interest in general surgery. E complete im Medical degree for di University of Benin (Nigeria) in 2002. Im further complete postgraduate fellowship in General Paediatric Surgery from di West African College of Surgeons (WACS) for 2011.

Afta e relocate go Canada for 2011, e bin go through some training and assessments for Saskatchewan where e practice as GP surgeon for Estevan (Saskatchewan), for over 6 years.

E get licence of di Medical Council of Canada and Certificate of di College of Family Physicians of Canada.

Im clinical experience include general practice, minor surgical procedures, and emergency medicine.

Academically, e bin serve as Assistant Professor wit di University of Saskatchewan until e move go Calgary for 2019.

Dr Ovueni na Clinical Assistant Professor for di University of Calgary. E also serve briefly as a member of di Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) Board of Directors.