Imo: Governor Hope Uzodimma condemn killing of traditional rulers

Di killing of traditional rulers for southeast Nigeria na still big issue for di region.

Imo state don record attacks on traditional rulers and now di tin spread go oda parts of di east.

E no clear till now why armed men begin target dem but police say na sake of money.

For Imo di state govnor Hope Uzodimma say im dey feel sad anytime e remember how "bandits" don kill traditional ruler.

Di govnor wen e dey present staff of office and certificate of recognition to 51 new traditional rulers for di council chamber on Friday say di attacks no make sense.

Di southeast region for Nigeria don witness many attacks wey don lead to destruction of facilities like police stations, election commission offices and loss of lives.

Some pesins don blame dis attacks on di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), and dia armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) wey want independence for Igbo pipo of di region, but Ipob don deny di allegations.

Wetin Uzodimma tok

Govnor Uzodimma describe how armed men kill four traditional rulers for Njaba Local goment area of di state.

According to di govnor di gunmen kill di traditional rulers during dia meeting.

"Dis na very sad day for us sake of say e remind us of di ugly incident wey happen for Njaba Local goment wia bandits attack traditional rulers wey dey do meeting.

"Dem injure some of dem and kill two traditional rulers.

"Immediately afta dat one di jaguda pipo go kill anoda traditional ruler," e tok.

Oga Uzodimma say im invite di family of di traditional rulers wey die to make dem know say goment dey aware of wetin happen.

Wetin goment dey do

Di Imo state govnor say di traditional rulers wey die follow for di best local leaders for di state.

E say goment no go leave di family and allow di pipo die just like dat.

Uzodimma therefore assure say, "we no go ever stop for our effort for everlasting peace and tranquillity for our dear State.

"Within my capacity I dey committed to ensure say we arrest pipo wey carry out those attacks and bring dem to justice."

Police arrest 150 suspected terrorists

Di Commissioner of Police for Imo say di command don arrest 150 suspected terrorists, kidnappers and armed robbers for di state.

Oga Rabiu Hussaini tok dis one wen e receive govnor Hope Uzodimma for di Anti-Kidnapping Unit of di command for Owerri on Friday.

E say dem arrest di suspects within a period of one year, specifically between January 2021 and January 2022.