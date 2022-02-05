Borno: Govnor Zulum re-open road wey dem close sake of insecurity 3 years afta

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Borno State Govnor

Borno state govnor Babagana Zulum on Friday re-open di 137-kilometer Maiduguri-Dikwa-Mafa-Gamboru Ngala Road for motorists three years after dem close di road sake of insecurity.

Na 3 years ago goment shut down di road after several attacks on Dikwa, Mafa, and Gamboru Ngala towns wey cripple economic activities for di area.

For di special re-opening ceremony di govnor wey cut tape to give go ahead for users tok say make pipo wey dey use di road be law abiding and also say make dem fully co-operate with security pipo.

Di road na one of di most important and busiest for northeastern Nigeria as e dey link di region to Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

After di ceremony, Govnor Zulum visit Dikwa town wey suffer several attacks from terrorists in di past to ensure say pipo don begin use di road.

Di govnor also donate 18 vehicles to security pipo and vigilantes to support dia work as dem to continue to dey patrol di road.

On im part, di theatre commander of operation Hadin Kai wey dey fight terrorism for North East Nigeria General Christopher Musa say re-opening of di road sweet im bele.

Gen Musa add say na great achievement for pipo to continue to dey use dat road after 3 years.

Even though Nigerian military say dem dey record gains against Boko Haram and oda terrorists wey dey disturb northern Nigeria, di attacks wey still dey happun show say work still dey.

Few weeks ago, Boko Haram attack military formation for Biu inside Borno state wia dem kill soldiers and destroy property.

Few days ago, dem plant bomb for same Biu town wey kill secretary of civilian joint task force Ibrahim Saidu.

Federal goment uncover pipo wey dey finance terrorists

Recently, Di Nigeria goment say dem don torchlight and uncover 96 pipo wey di finance terrorism organisation like Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province for di kontri.

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed yarn for Abuja, Nigerian capital wia e dey touch light wetin goment don do to fight corruption.

E say Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit( NFIU) for 2020-2021 reveal 96 financier of terrorism and 424 of dia associates and supporters and dat 123 companies, 33 Bureau de change also get hand for di terrorism mata.

E further yarn give say goment don identify 26 suspected bandits/ kidnappers and seven co-conspirator and dem don arrest 4 suspects wey go soon face prosecution and goment go sieze dia assets.

Oga Lai say goment don put plenti measure for ground to check terrorism financing for di kontri and dat di linking of BVN and National Identification Numbers na part of effort to tackle terror financing.

Oga Lai say di NFIU get intelligence exchanges wit Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and odas within 19 kontris and dat during di same period, 2020-2021, the organization return tif moni wey reach US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims wey enta Naija.