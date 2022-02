Asuu strike update: ASUU president reveal why dem declare lecture free day for all Nigerian universities

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E neva clear weda di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) go embark on anoda strike, di union tok.

Asuu na di join body association of Lecturers for goment universities for Nigeria.

Prof Emmanuel Osodoke, di National president of di union say dem don direct universities to declare free lecture day.

E say di lecture free day na to let members of di public know di situation between Asuu and Nigeria Federal goment.

"Bayero University Kano (BUK) go start dia own on Monday February 7, 2022" e tok, adding say oda universities go choose dia own day.

'Federal goment don go sleep'

Prof Osodeke for interview wit BBC News Pidgin say na di National Executive council (NEC) of Asuu go decide weda dem go go strike.

Di last time di union go national strike na March 2020 wey last eight months - di strike end for December 2020 wia dem sign Memorandum of Action.

For December, 2021 di federal goment say dem don pay N30 billion Revitalisation Fund and N22.5 billion Earned Academic Allowance to lecturers.

"Accountant General Office and the Funds Office of di federal Ministry of Finance tell me say dem don pay di money to di 38 federal universities and all di affected universities go don get dia money," Oga Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment bin tok.

But di president of Asuu say goment neva still implement agreements dem reach wit di union.

E say "nothing positive don happen since goment and Asuu sign di MoE. Dem don go sleep."

'Nigeria dey short of Lecturers'

Oga Emmanuel Osodeke say Nigerian universities dey suffer well-well.

"How we go get one Lecturer to over 30 students wen for oda kontris na one Lecturer to just above five to 10 students," e argue.

Di Asuu president say Universities no fit recruit lecturer again except approval come from di Head of Service.

According to di professor "As we dey try make tins dey okay goment still dey cause more problem and confusion for di system.

"Professor for Nigeria still dey earn di same money wey im dey collect since 2009 while we dey 2022. Dat one dey okay?

"But goment don increase dia own money several time since den and just recently dem just double di travel allowance of goment officials.

"Dem dey spend all dis plenty on dem sef den abandon critical sector like education. No serious kontri dey behave like dat."

ASUU vs FG unresolved issues

Wia dis foto come from, FESTUS KEYAMO/TWITTER