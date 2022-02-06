Queen Elizabeth II want make Camilla dey known as Queen Consort

CHRIS JACKSON

Di Queen say she want make Camilla, di Duchess of Cornwall, to dey known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles become King.

For inside one message to mark di 70th anniversary of her reign, di Queen say na her her "sincere wish" make Camilla get that title.

Suggestions bin don dey say Camilla go dey known as Princess Consort.

But di Queen announcement don clear way for her to dey known as Queen Camilla for di future.

One Clarence House tok-tok pesin say di Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall dey "touched and honoured".

Di Queen message to mark her accession to di throne for 1952 bin settle di unresolved question of di Duchess of Cornwall future title.

"Na my sincere wish say wen dat time come, Camilla go dey known as Queen Consort," she write.

Wetin be Queen Consort

Di Queen message don make am clear say Camilla go dey known as Queen

"Queen Consort" na how dem dey call wife of a ruling king and dis one mean say "Queen Camilla" na her future title.

Different practices bin dey for male consorts of a ruler like Prince Philip or Queen Victoria husband, Prince Albert wey don become Prince Consort instead of King.

Di normal thing na for Camilla to automatically become Queen when Charles be King but because of wetin pipo go tok, dem reason say dat fit no be di case.

Charles and Camilla na divorcees wen dem marry for 2005 in a civil marriage.

Charles bin don marry Princess Diana but dem divorce for 1996, one year before she die inside car accident for Paris.

As at di time of dia marriage, di official intention na make Camilla be Princess Consort. But plans for her title begin change in recent years.

Di Queen intervention mean say barriers to her becoming Queen don comot and she go dey allowed to get fully-fledged royal role beside Charles.

Di Queen personal endorsement follow her New Year announcement say Camilla go become a member of the Order of the Garter - di highest order of chivalry.