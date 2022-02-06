Lata Mangeshkkar: Indian singing legend don die at 92

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lata Mangeshkar sing more than 30,000 songs

Popular India singer, Lata Mangeshkar wey sing tens of thousands of songs for her lifetime don die at di age of 92.

She bin dey admitted for one hospital for Mumbai city for January afta she test positive for Covid-19.

Di doctor wey treat her say she die of multiple-organ failure.

Federal minister Nitin Gadkari confam di tori on Sunday.

Mangeshkar get extraordinary career wey span over half a century, she sing more than 30,000 songs across 36 languages.

But na her work for Bollywood, India Hindi film industry make her become national icon - pesin wey pipo sabi and respect well-well for di kontri.

Indian government don announce two days mourning from Sunday, during which dinational flag go dey flown for half-mast throughout di kontri.

Dem go give her state funeral. Her cremation go take place for Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Tributes: Lata Mangeshkar

Wia dis foto come from, @narendramodi/Narendra Modi/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Lata Mangeshkar wit India PM

As di news break, tributes don begin pour in for Mangeshkar wey dey nicknamed as di "nightingale of Bollywood".

President Ram Nath Kovind say di news dey "heart-breaking" e add join say her accomplishments go remain "incomparable".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi say Mangeshkar death leave a "void in our nation wey no fit dey filled".

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweet say Mangeshkar's voice dey "immortal" and go "continue to echo for di hearts of her fans".

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli say her songs don "touched millions of pipo around di world".

Several Bollywood stars also don express their sadness for di tori.

Actor Hema Malini say she dey "lucky" to don perform several songs wey Mangeshkar sing.

"No one fit sing like her, she dey very special. Her passing away dey very saddening," she tell news agency ANI.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee dey among several pipo wey say Mangeshkar death mark di end of "a golden era" for India music lovers.

Profile: Lata Mangeshkar

Wia dis foto come from, @AnushkaSharma/Anushka Sharma/Twitter

For decades, Lata Mangeshkar na di most wanted singer for India as every top actress wan make she sing their songs.

She dey sell thousands of records and she get songs for 36 different languages.

When she sing Aye mere watan ke logon (Ye, di pipo of my land), one haunting and soulful tribute to slain Indian soldiers for di 1962 war wit China for one public meeting, reports say Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for that time begin cry.

Dem born Mangeshkar for Indore city, for central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, on 28 September 1929.

She begin learn music for di age of five from her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, wey dey active for theatre.

Afta her papa death, di family move go Mumbai (then Bombay), where a teenaged Mangeshkar begin sing for Marathi movies.

She also act inside small roles in few films to support her family, but she later tok say her heart no dey for acting. "I was happiest singing." she tell interviewers.

She get a big break in 1949 - for one haunting song called Aayega Aanewala for di movie Mahal.

"Soon every female actor want her voice. But she dey always dey busy and only a few fortunate music directors dey get di chance to make her sing," music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam tok.

Over di next few decades, Mangeshkar sing thousands of songs wey Bollywood biggest heroines across generations lip-synced.

She dey nominated to di upper house of India parliament for 1999, but later tok say she bin dey "reluctant" to take it up and her tenure na "anything but happy".

She receive India highest honour for civilians, di Bharat Ratna for 2001.

For 2004, when she turn 75, one Bollywood biggest directors, Yash Chopra write for di BBC say im see "God's blessings for her voice".

Mangeshkar wey no no marry get rich life outside her work, wit interests ranging from cricket to cars.

Mangeshkar na passionate cricket fan and she get love for cars and di slot machines for Vegas. She also bin rub shoulders wit some of Bollywood brightest stars.

Her younger sister Asha Bhosle also na celebrated Bollywood singer. Di two always dismiss any hint of sibling rivalry, and dem even dey perform together occasionally.