Housewife wey allegedly stab husband nephew 'over glass mirror wey break' dey arrested

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun State police

Police for Ogun State for Nigeria southwest say dem don arrest one housewife wey allegedly stab and kill her husband nephew.

Di woman wey dey in her 30's according to di Ogun State Police Command allegedly stab 18-year-old Habbeb Aremu for neck afta dem bin get "minor disagreement".

Men of Ogun state police command arrest di woman on Saturday 5th February 2022, afta dem receive distress call.

Di State police don transfer di suspect to homicide section of di state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Dis incident na di latest wey concern alleged killing of pesins wey di Ogun State police go record in recent times.

On 29th January 2021, di state police bin arrest three boys wey allegedly kill di girlfriend of one of dem for 'money ritual'.

Wetin police tok say lead to Habeeb death

For inside statement, di police say Agbado divisional headquarters bin receive distress call say one woman don kill her uncle nephew.

Di police report say di woman allegedly stab di husband nephew afta dem two bin get misunderstanding over mirror glass wey di boy allegedly break.

"Na di mirror glass wey dem bin dey use for house di deceased allegedly break," DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi tok for statement.

"Na di allegation wey lead to disagreement between di deceased and im uncle wife, later di suspect take kitchen knife come use am stab di deceased for im neck."

Di police statement add say wen Dpo Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga and im men arrive di scene, dem arrest di suspect and find di victim inside pool of im own blood come rush am go hospital.