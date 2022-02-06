North Korea dey tiff Crypto to fund Missile Programme - UN

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

North Korea cyber attacks don tiff millions of dollars in cryptocurrency to get money for di kontri missile programmes.

Dis na according to one United Nations report wey dem release give tori pipo.

Investigators find out say from 2020 to di middle of 2021, cyber-attackers bin tiff pass $50m of digital assets.

Dem say dis type of attacks na "important revenue source" for Pyongyang nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Na on Friday dem bin give dis findings to di UN sanctions committee.

Di cyber attacks bin target at least three cryptocurrency exchanges from North America, Europe and Asia.

Di report bin also touch one study by Chainalysis wey tok say North Korea Cyber attacks fit don make dem reach $400m worth of digital assets last year.

And for 2019, di UN bin report say North Korea don gada about $2bn with cyber attacks so dem go fit pay for dia weapons of mass destruction programmes.

Di UN Security Council bin ban North Korea from nuclear testing and ballistic missile launch but di kontri don even boost di number of tests and launches dem dey do even with di severe sanctions.

Di US, on Friday tok say, North Korea, wey also be di Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), bin do nine missile tests last month alone.

Dis na as China and Russia refuse say dem no go join sign statement wey condemn di amount of missile launches North Korea dey do on Friday.

On Sunday, di US howeva say dia special representative for North Korea go meet wit Japanese and South Korean officials later in di week.

Dis UN report bin also hala say di humanitarian situation for North Korea don bad scata. Say e fit be sake of say di kontri bin close dia borders during di pandemic.