Cyclone Batsirai: Water carry whole villages for Madagascar

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

At least 10 pipo don die and nearly 50,000 pipo don run comot dia house afta Cyclone Batsirai carry winds and rain enta Madagascar on Saturday evening.

Batsirai na di second major storm wey go hit di Island kontri in two weeks.

Tori be say who villages don scata almost finish.

Madagascar bin still dey deal with Tropical Storm Ana wey kill 55 pipo wen e hit last month.

Cyclone Batsirai come spoil everitin join wen e land for di south-eastern city of Mananjary.

Mananjary currently neva get light for two days naow and water supply don get k-leg according to local tori pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Residents for Mahanoro dey clean di kasala wey Cyclone Batsirai cause

One pesin for di area tell Reuters say even di schools and churches wey di city bin dey plan to use as evacuation centres, di storm comot di roof waka.

Willy Raharijaona wey be adviser to di vice president of di Madagascar Senate tell Reuters say e be like dem bomb dem.

Environment Minister Vahinala Raharinirina tell BBC say many of di villages don almost scata finish, and some of di villages na in water carry am go.

In fact one 54 year old widow for di city of Mahanoro, see di dead bodi of her husband, father in law and daughter, Marie Viviane Rasoanandrasana afta di rising see floods scata one graveyard wey bin dey on top sandy hill.

Around 48,000 pipo don run comot from house even though UN World Food Programme (WFP) say e fit reach 150,000 wey go comot dia houses dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Evacuation shelters dey now provide for victims of Cyclone Batsirai and Storm Ana

As at now some of di pipo wey run sake of flood dey stay for di same evacuation centers wey victims of Tropical Storm Ana still dey stay.

Sabi pipo dey fear say Cyclone Batsirai fit destroy pass Storm Anan wey also affect Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, and officials dey beg for international help.

Di WFP say di recent pattern of storms wey dey scata tins na sake of global warming and climate change. E don lead to failed harvests and rise in fod prices for di region.

Sabi pipo say dis kain weather conditions like cyclones go become more freqent sake of climate change.

All dis tins dey come even as Madagascar still dey recover from wetin drought show dem, wey dem also blame on glbal warmng.