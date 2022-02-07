Hanifa Abubakar murder: Court hearing of 5-year-old girl wey dem kill for kano go begin Monday

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Other

Monday 7 February 2022 go be di first time wey high court go listen to di case of di murder of five year-old Hanifa Abubakar wey happun for Kano state for northern Nigeria.

Na last month Nigeria Police arrest three suspects for kidnapping and killing Hanifa after dem discover her dead bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Di last two times wey dis issue come up for court last month na magistrate court wey Kano goment go just to get judge to remand di three suspects for prison until dem prepare di charges finish for high court.

Barrister Wada Ahmed dey part of di prosecution team and e tell BBC say dem dey ready to start and finish di case as soon as possible as dem no wan make di case dey drag on.

"We no mind make di case dey go on for everyday until judgement." Dis na wetin Barrister Wada tok.

One of di tins wey pipo dey expected to see na di lawyers we go choose to defend chief suspect Abdulmalik Tanko and di remaining two pipo.

'Her final moments'

Wia dis foto come from, Hanifa Abubakar's family

Abubakar Abdulsalam wey be Hanifa father say dem still dey always think about wetin happun but at di same time know say na test from God, say as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer."

"Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy)."

Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter.

"Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

Cases of missing children in Nigeria

E dey difficult to place actual number ontop di cases of children wey dey miss for Nigeria through kidnappings and abductions wey no relate to banditry and Boko Haram.

But e dey hapun and tori dey come out about am well-well.

For 2nd of August 2021, 32-year-old Bilikisu Salisu also become victim. She say dem steal her three year old pikin-Kusina Salisu.

E happun for Dakwa Community near Deidei for Bwari Area Council of Abuja, Nigeria capital.

She bin send di pikin and her sister to go buy pepper for her to make food- dem go buy di pepper come back house.

She come later go out to play around 5-6 pm and no return home again till date.