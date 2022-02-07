Canada capital Ottawa declare state of Emergency- Dis na wetin happpun

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police keep watchful eye on protesters inside Ottawa on Sunday

Di mayor of Canada capital Ottawa don declare state of emergency in response to more than one week of protests wey truck drivers dey do against Covid restrictions.

Jim Watson say di city dey "completely out of control", as protesters don plenti more than di number of police.

E say di protests dey create threat to residents safety as reports say racial attacks also don happun during di protest.

Ottawa centre dey on standstill with vehicles and tents wey dey block roads.

Di truck drivers don vex some residents with di loud horn wey dem dey blow and blocking roads with vehicles and tent.

Wetin cause di truck drivers protest?

Wetin first cause di "Freedom Convoy" na di introduction of one new rule last month wey say all truckers must dey vaccinated to cross di US-Canada border.

But di protests don transform into broader challenges to Covid health restrictions.

Di protesters since don bin gada for downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill, and dia demands don grow to include ending all such mandates nationwide and opposing di goment of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking to Canadian radio station CFRA, oga Watson say di protesters dey behave "insensitively" as dem continue to blow "horns and sirens, [setting off] fireworks and turning everything into party".

"Clearly, di protesters don plenti pass us and we dey lose dis battle, dis need to reverse, we need to get our city back," e add.

Di mayor no give specific details about which measures e dey likely to impose, but police tok on Sunday say dem go step up enforcement, including possible arrests of those wey dey plan to to help protesters by bringing dem supplies like fuel, toilet paper and food.

A state of emergency go give di city additional powers, including access to equipment required by frontline workers and emergency services.

Di protests begin as a movement against vaccination requirements

Many Ottawa residents dey against di demonstrations.

Dia complaints dey based on trucks wey dey block traffic and makeshift wooden structures inside di city parks plus lost income and fears of harassment and even violence.

Police don tok say dem dey concerned about how di convoy don attract far-right and extremist elements.

And on Sunday, police confam say dem dey deal with more than 60 criminal investigations with alleged offence wey include "mischief, thefts, hate crimes and property damage".

"We don hear of racist sign dey, plenti reports of pipo wey dem assault and harass if dey wear mask," Stephanie Carvon, Ottawa resident and former national security analyst for di Canadian goment tell BBC.

She add say some organisers of di protest hold extremist views but dem don "successfully framed dia actions in di name of di pandemic and ending di mandates, so dem don get di sympathy of plenti Canadians wey fit no known where dis dey come from".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Truckers line up dia vehicles ready to honk dia horns inside Ottawa, Canada

One demonstrator wey drive for hours to join di protest inside Ottawa, Kimberly Ball, tell AFP news agency say di protest na "about our freedom".

"Some pipo wey we know, friends, lost dia jobs because of these mandates," she tok.

Covid-19 vaccines don reduce di risk of severe illness for those wey dey infected with di virus and serious side effects no too dey common.

Canadians dey very supportive of vaccine mandates - nearly 83% of di eligible population dey fully vaccinated.