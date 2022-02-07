Mo Abudu respond to tori say she dey sleep wit politicians



"I no go fit make any mistake wey go bring me shame or make young pipo dey disappointed in me," na so Mo Abudu tok.

Popular film maker and ogbonge media personality wey her real name na Mosunmola Abudu don respond to tori say she dey get relationship wit politicians for Nigeria.

Na late 2021 wey some local tori pipo bring out allegation say Mo Abudu dey sleep wit goment and rich pipo for Nigeria to make her money.

Di tori also say na those pipo dey give her projects to handle - she dey silent on di allegations since e come out.



Last year, one blog bin allege say di media personality dey involve for di controversial matter.

But on di matter, Mo Abudu for interview wit Chude Jideonwo say all those allegations no dey move her.

She say her concern na about young pipo wey dey look up to her sake of say dem fit believe di allegation.

She say "I dey listen to my mama well-well and she dey wise. She go say leave dem, nobody know how water dey take enta inside coconut.

"So I no go waste my time dey reason wetin pipo dey tok about me.

"Pipo wey know me, know me well and anybody wey dey tok trash no know me be dat.

"Pipo dey even call me to find out if something serious dey happen and I go be like, una dey okay?"

Di EbonyLife CEO say di rumours dey painful.

Di filmmaker say she dey busy wit plenty work especially di projects she dey do wit Netflix.

"I dey get busy here so make dem dey also get busy wit di cooked up tori," she tok as she respond to question about how she dey take get big projects.

According to her, "We for Ebony life studios get over 30 international projects fin development from Netflix to Will Smith company, to Sony and oda incredible projects.

Who be Mo Abudu?



Mosunmola Abudu, wey pipo know as Mo Abudu na UK-born Nigerian.

Her parents na from Ondo state for southwest Nigeria and she be filmmaker and media personality.

Abudu become popular wit her television show, 'Moments with Mo' before she enta into oda projects including di 'The Debaters' and first movie 'Fifty' wey dem show for di London Film Festival as Nigeria official entry.